Druckenmiller, Laffont, Coleman Hit Pay Dirt With GE Vernova Dividend Jolt

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) just turned a quiet billionaire bet into one of the market's most enviable trades. The energy-transition spin-off — already riding a 90% year-to-date surge — has detonated fresh momentum. Its latest investor update delivered everything shareholders like to hear and everything billionaires like Philippe Laffont, Chase Coleman, and Stanley Druckenmiller love to see validated.

Billionaire Positions Sitting On Outsized Gains From GEV Stock

Laffont's Coatue is now up nearly 3x on its GE Vernova entry. Coleman's Tiger Global is comfortably in the green. And Druckenmiller — who only initiated his stake last quarter — looks like he caught the turn just in time. Even with a few trims from Bridgewater Associates and Jim Simon‘s Renaissance Technologies , the billionaire roster remains unusually concentrated for an energy name.

Their timing now looks eerily prescient for a stock trading at premium multiples and suddenly behaving like an AI-infrastructure proxy.

AI Power Demand Driving A New Grid Cycle

The company's guidance upgrade was the spark. GE Vernova now expects $41 billion to $42 billion in 2026 revenue, a sharp lift that plants the business directly in the slipstream of AI-driven electricity demand. CEO Scott Strazik called it the "early stages of a significant value-creation opportunity" — corporate-speak for the grid is about to get rebuilt, and GEV wants to be the one selling the hardware.

With long-term ambitions of $52 billion in revenue by 2028 and 20% adjusted EBITDA margins, the company is sketching a growth curve that looks more Silicon Valley than industrial spin-off.

Cash Returns From GEV Are Turning Heads On Wall Street

Then came the shareholder sweeteners: a doubled dividend to $0.50 per quarter starting next year and a $10 billion buyback authorization.

The message was unmistakable — GE Vernova isn't just growing into the AI era; it's rewarding investors aggressively while doing it.

The AI Grid Trade Billionaires Saw Early

For Laffont, Coleman, and Druckenmiller, the thesis now looks stronger than ever: AI isn't just transforming software and semiconductors — it's rewriting the economics of electricity.

GE Vernova is positioning itself as the purest way to play that shift, and if management executes anywhere near its new roadmap, the billionaire trio's early conviction may end up looking like one of the smartest energy trades of the decade.

