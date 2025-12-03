Why Is ADC Therapeutics Plunging Today

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) is facing a sharp market reaction as investors digest the latest trial results for its cancer drug, Zynlonta.

Despite promising efficacy data from the ongoing LOTIS-7 trial, including high response rates among patients, the stock plunged as concerns about the safety profile and trial progress overshadowed the positive findings.

On Wednesday, the comany shared updated data from the LOTIS-7 Phase 1b open-label trial of Zynlonta in combination with glofitamab (Columvi) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL).

As of the November 17, 2025, cutoff date, a total of 49 patients were efficacy evaluable with a minimum of 6 months of follow-up from treatment initiation.

Key Data Highlights:

Best overall response rate (ORR) was 89.8% (44/49 patients).

Complete response (CR) rate was 77.6% (38/49 patients)

Of these, 33/38 patients achieving CR remain in CR as of the data cutoff; the five patients who did not remain in CR included two patients with progressive disease, two patients with Grade 5 AEs that occurred during CR, and one censored patient.

Strong efficacy in both the relapsed and primary refractory populations across both dose levels

In the 24 relapsed patients, ORR was 100% and the CR rate was 91.7%

In the 25 primary refractory patients, ORR was 80% and the CR rate was 64%

Fourteen patients converted from stable disease (SD) or partial response (PR) to CR over time (1 and 13 patients, respectively). Of the eight patients previously treated with CAR-T, 6 achieved a CR.

The combination was generally well tolerated with a manageable safety profile.

Enrollment in the LOTIS-7 clinical trial is ongoing, with complete enrollment of approximately 100 patients at the selected 150 µg/kg dose expected during the first half of 2026.

The Company plans to share full data at a medical meeting and submit for publication by the end of 2026.

ADCT Price Action: ADC Therapeutics shares were down 23.15% at $3.53 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

