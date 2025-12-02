Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ) stock rose Tuesday, with a session volume of 70.8 million compared to the average volume of 178.92 thousand as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The biotechnology company developing intranasal products based on its proprietary Capture & Contain (C&C) platform said it completed a major manufacturing upscaling milestone for its proprietary nasal-spray product platform.

During the upscaling process, Polyrizon and its manufacturing partner transitioned from small-batch laboratory production to a larger-scale, controlled manufacturing run designed to validate key parameters of PL-14 formulation.

The milestone demonstrates that the PL-14 formulation can be reliably produced at increased batch volumes while maintaining high-quality specifications.

The manufacturing process is set to support the clinical trial material (CTM) needed for Polyrizon’s clinical trial, which is expected to commence in 2026.

PL-14 is Polyrizon’s intranasal protective spray designed to create a fast-acting, moisturizing barrier inside the nasal cavity, helping to trap, isolate, and neutralize airborne allergens before they reach the mucosa.

Based on a proprietary bio-adhesive formulation developed by Polyrizon, PL-14 is engineered to provide extended protection and offers a non-pharmacological solution for allergy sufferers in environments with high allergen exposure.

PLRZ Price Action: Polyrizon shares were up 98.10% at $6.26 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

