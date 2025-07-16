Polyrizon Stock Slides After Hours After 52% Surge On Tuesday: Why It Moved

Polyrizon Ltd PLRZ saw a dip in its stock value during after-hours trading on Wednesday.

What Happened: The after-hours price of Polyrizon’s stock was $0.92, marking a 12.02% dip from the previous day’s closing price of $1.04. This follows a regular trading session surge of 52.47%.

The surge in the stock value on Tuesday follows the company’s successful appeal to the NASDAQ panel, which enabled it to retain its listing on the exchange. The appeal was crucial for the biotech company, as it faced the risk of being delisted due to non-compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules.

Why It Matters: Polyrizon’s stock value has been on a rollercoaster ride recently. Earlier in July, the company’s stock value also experienced a significant increase after the news of its continued Nasdaq listing. This was after a hearing panel confirmed the company’s compliance with the exchange’s listing rules.

These developments come on the heels of Polyrizon’s announcement of successful preclinical results from a study evaluating its Trap & Target platform. The study showed that the platform’s formulation achieved targeted deposition in the upper regions of the nasal cavity.

Price Action: PLRZ surged 52.47% to close at $1.04 on July 16, according to Benzinga Pro data.

