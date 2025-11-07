Peloton Recalls Nearly 878,000 Exercise Bikes Over Breaking Seats

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) is recalling nearly 878,000 of its exercise bikes in the U.S. and Canada after reports that certain Bike+ seat posts can break during use, posing a fall hazard.

Recall Targets Specific Bike+ PL02 Units Nationwide

The recall, posted Thursday by U.S. and Canadian regulators, covers specific "Peloton Original Series Bike+" units with model number PL02 and serial numbers beginning with "T."

Of the affected bikes, approximately 833,000 were sold in the U.S. and 44,800 in Canada, primarily between 2020 and April 2025, at a price of around $2,495. Peloton has received three U.S. reports of the seat post breaking, including two falls, while no incidents have been reported in Canada. Owners are urged to stop using affected bikes and contact Peloton for a free replacement seat post that can be self-installed.

Free Replacement Posts And Where To Check

A Peloton spokesperson said in an emailed statement shared with the Associated Press, "The integrity of our products and our Members' well-being are our top priorities," adding the company will make redesigned seat posts "available to all affected Bike+ users."

Regulatory notices specify the recalled bikes were sold at Peloton and Dick's Sporting Goods stores and online at onepeloton.com, Amazon and eBay.

The affected Bike+ units were manufactured before Peloton's 2023 seat-post recall of the base Model PL01 and span December 2019 through July 2022. Peloton says Bike+ units made since mid-2023 ship with the redesigned post and are not impacted.

PTON Stock Price: PTON shares were on the up on Thursday after the day’s closing bell as the company released its first-quarter earnings report, beating analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines. Peloton Interactive reported quarterly earnings of three cents per share and a quarterly revenue figure of $550.8 million.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Peloton stock was up 8.49% at $7.28 in after-market trading hours at the time of writing.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate that PTON has a negative price trend across all time frames. Check here to track the performance of other players in this segment.

