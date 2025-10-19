Elizabeth Warren Says 'Super Wealthy Have Never Had It So Good,' As Working People 'Suffer' Trump's Higher Costs

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) slammed President Donald Trump's economic policies of favoring the ultra-wealthy as working families grapple with rising costs.

The Super Wealthy Have ‘Never Had It This Good’

On Sunday, in a post on X, Warren said that the country’s richest people “aren't stressing that their health care costs could double,” as a result of the Republicans’ massive health care cuts and the Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire in 2026.

“No, they're getting tax breaks,” she said, adding that “Thanks to Trump, the super wealthy have never had it this good.” Warren concluded by saying that amid these tax breaks for the super-rich, “Working people are suffering from Trump's higher costs.”

Warren has repeatedly slammed Trump’s trade and tariff policies in recent months for exacerbating inflation and making essentials less affordable.

Warren’s colleague in the U.S. Senate, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), has echoed similar concerns, highlighting the steep divide between the median American household wealth, the bottom 50% of American households, and the net worth of the nation’s top billionaires.

In a post on X, Sanders too said that “The billionaire class has never had it so good.”

Trump Willing To Work With Democrats On Healthcare

Earlier this month, during the first week of the government shutdown, Trump said that he was willing to work with the Democrats on their healthcare policies and other issues which has resulted in this impasse.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said, “I am happy to work with the Democrats on their failed healthcare policies, or anything else,” but only if they allowed the government to reopen. “In fact, they should open our government tonight,” he said, noting that the shutdown comes amid “one of the most successful economies.”

