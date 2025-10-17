Elizabeth Warren Points To Price Of Coffee, Beef, Electricity And Cars After Trump Says 'Price Of Things Are Down'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) used social media on Thursday to push back on President Donald Trump's newest claim that prices are falling, pointing to everyday items she says are still climbing, from coffee and beef to school supplies and electricity and warning of record vehicle costs and looming jumps in health premiums.

Elizabeth Warren Counters Trump's Price Claims

On X, Warren wrote, "Price increases for ‘things' under Donald Trump: Coffee is up 26%, Baby strollers are up 25%, Beef is up 14%, School supplies are up 7%, Electricity is up 5%, Car prices are at a RECORD high. And thanks to Republicans in Congress, health insurance premiums are about to DOUBLE."

Trump, speaking at a White House event on fertility policy on Thursday, argued that prices are easing, saying gasoline "could be hitting close to $2 a gallon" and asserting that "groceries are down" and "the price of things are down." He also said his administration is "working on beef," which he acknowledged remains high.

Polls And Data Show Mixed Inflation Picture

The president has repeatedly insisted there is "virtually no inflation," writing in late summer that prices are "WAY DOWN." But public sentiment has not caught up. A new Harris Poll reported by The Guardian on Thursday found 74% of Americans say their monthly household costs have risen by at least $100 since last year, and a majority believes the economy is worsening.

Government data show inflation has cooled but not vanished. Consumer prices rose 2.9% in the 12 months ending in August, down from peaks above 9% in 2022 but still above the Federal Reserve's 2% goal. Food prices were up 3.2% over the year, while core inflation ran at 3.1%.

Politics of Prices Collide With Shutdown Fight

Warren's critique comes as she and other Democrats press the administration on health-care policy during the shutdown fight. She has warned in recent posts that GOP-led changes could cause premiums to "more than double," and has faulted Trump's tariffs for worsening housing affordability.

Trump, meanwhile, has highlighted targeted efforts to reduce specific costs, including a vow to ease beef prices amid tight cattle supplies and has pointed to energy declines at various points this year. Independent fact-checkers, however, note a mixed picture across categories.

