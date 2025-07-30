Social Security Policy Could Force 3.4 Million Extra Office Visits A Year, Advocates Say SSA 'Rushing' Changes

A potential Social Security Administration policy would steer roughly 3.4 million additional people a year to local field offices for routine requests such as address changes and benefit letters, even as the agency contends with staff cuts and long appointment lines, according to public filings and advocacy groups.

What Happened: In an April regulatory filing, SSA detailed a new Security Authentication PIN, or "SAP," that expands multi‑step identity verification for telephone services. Callers would be asked to generate a one‑time PIN via their online my Social Security account and those who cannot complete the step would have to use the website or visit an office.

The SSA estimates in its filing that the change will add 3.4 million field‑office visits each year and will take effect Aug. 18 if the Trump administration's Office of Management and Budget approves it.

Advocates warn that the change would intensify access problems. "This will create a significant new burden, particularly for those who live in rural areas or have transportation or mobility difficulties," wrote Kathleen Romig, director of Social Security and disability policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, arguing the administration is "rushing these changes with almost no public notice or feedback."

See Also: 78% Americans Fear Their Social Security Won’t Stretch Far Enough, AARP Survey Finds As Trust Fund’s Clock Ticks Down

Why It Matters: SSA's plan would land atop other recent limits. A CBPP analysis estimated nearly 1.9 million additional in‑person trips are already required for direct‑deposit banking changes, and found nearly a quarter of older adults live more than an hour round‑trip from the nearest field office. The statistic even had Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) riled up.

AARP, formerly known as the American Association of Retired Persons, said the PIN expansion could create new barriers for older adults who rely on telephone access, noting many seniors don't go online or lack reliable internet.

SSA has aimed to shed about 7,000 positions soon and, as per a report by The Washington Post, redirected roughly 1,000 field‑office employees to its overwhelmed 800 line this month, moves critics say worsen in‑person delays.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock