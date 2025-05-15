Previous Acting SSA Commissioner Slams Media 'Hysteria,' Says Trump Is Saving Social Security — Is He Right?

In a heated national debate over the future of Social Security, former Acting Social Security Administration Commissioner Leland Dudek has pushed back against what he calls "media hysteria," claiming that President Donald Trump is improving — not gutting — the vital program.

But critics, including former President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers, argue the opposite. So, who's right?

Trump-Era Changes: ‘Bold, Not Bureaucratic’

In a recent New York Post opinion piece, Dudek credited the Trump administration with transforming the SSA's operations. "We are delivering real results," he wrote, citing efforts to modernize the agency and deliver benefits more efficiently. According to Dudek, over $14.8 billion in delayed retroactive payments were made to 2.2 million Americans in the first 100 days of the administration.

He also pointed to cost-saving efforts — more than $1 billion through reductions in travel, contracts, and other administrative expenses — as well as new AI-powered customer service tools and wage reporting improvements expected to save $3 billion over the next decade.

"We are rebuilding trust, not through headlines or hashtags, but through hard work and honest service," Dudek said.

Critics Warn of Staffing Cuts and Disruptions

But many aren’t convinced that these reforms are purely beneficial. Martin O'Malley, SSA commissioner during the Biden administration, has expressed concern that staffing reductions and operational changes could disrupt benefits delivery. In an interview with Democracy Now, O'Malley warned that cutbacks could "cascade into a collapse of the entire system."

Biden echoed these concerns in an April speech at the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled conference in Chicago, accusing the Trump administration of taking a "hatchet" to Social Security. "They've slashed the agency's operations," Biden said, calling the changes "breathtaking" and "devastating."

He cited the 7,000 employees the SSA has vowed to push out in just a few months, including experienced staff vital to the system's stability. Biden also referenced delays, SSA website crashes, and cases of recipients being incorrectly declared deceased.

Legal Challenges Add More Scrutiny

Beyond political pushback, the Trump administration's reforms have also faced legal scrutiny. A federal judge recently issued an injunction preventing the White House's Department of Government Efficiency from accessing sensitive SSA data, including Social Security numbers and medical records. Critics say the rushed rollout of new systems may compromise privacy and oversight.

A Clash of Visions for Social Security

Supporters of the Trump-era reforms argue that modernizing the SSA is essential after years of slow service and red tape. Dudek claimed that field offices have remained open and that technology upgrades are helping to cut long wait times.

Opponents argue the pace and scope of the changes risk undermining the very program they aim to improve. Biden warned of further cuts tied to making the 2017 Trump tax cuts permanent, calling out billionaires who've referred to Social Security as a "Ponzi scheme."

What It Means for Americans

At the heart of the debate is a fundamental question: Can Social Security be modernized without weakening it?

While Dudek insists the agency is becoming faster, leaner, and more accountable, critics caution that essential services — and the people who rely on them — could be left behind.

As reforms continue, seniors and their families should keep a close eye on how these changes affect service delivery and benefit access in the months ahead.

Image: Shutterstock