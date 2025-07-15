Why Is Kairos Pharma Stock Surging On Tuesday?

Kairos Pharma, Ltd. KAPA stock is trading higher on Tuesday, with a strong session volume of 221 million compared to the average volume of 874.3K as per data from Benzinga Pro.

The company on Tuesday released safety results from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of ENV-105 (carotuximab) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

The interim safety analysis of the trial demonstrated that ENV-105, a first-in-class CD105 antagonist, was well tolerated when combined with standard of care hormone therapy, apalutamide, from the first 10 enrolled patients.

Thus far, no dose-limiting toxicities or unexpected adverse events have been reported.

In addition, the treatment-related side effects were manageable with standard supportive care. Notably, no Grade 3 or 4 toxicities were observed.

The randomized Phase 2 trial aims to enroll 100 patients.

The study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and early signs of efficacy of ENV-105, a CD105 antagonist, in men whose disease has progressed following standard hormone-based therapies.

Interim efficacy data from the trial are expected to be reported in September 2025.

Kairos Pharma plans to engage with regulatory agencies to discuss the design of a potential pivotal Phase 3 study, based on emerging data.

KAPA Price Action: Kairos stock is up 57.64% at $1.08 at publication on Tuesday.

