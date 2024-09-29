Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern U.S., Slamming Infrastructure And Leaving Millions Powerless

The Southeastern U.S. has been severely impacted by Hurricane Helene, resulting in at least 64 fatalities and leaving millions without electricity. The hurricane has inflicted significant damage across multiple states, with Florida bearing the brunt of the destruction.

What Happened: As reported by AP News, Hurricane Helene hit northwestern Florida late Thursday as a Category 4 storm, leading to widespread destruction and power outages. The storm then rapidly traversed Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee, causing additional damage and flooding.

In Florida, the hurricane decimated parts of Cedar Key, while in North Carolina, Duke Energy was compelled to release floodgates on the Cowans Ford Dam to alleviate pressure on local lakes. The hurricane also led to the flooding of the Nolichucky River, necessitating the evacuation of Unicoi County Hospital.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has stated that the damage inflicted by Hurricane Helene surpasses that of two previous hurricanes in the region, and recovery could span months, or even years. The hurricane has also led to the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina, described as “catastrophic” by the state’s governor.

Rescue efforts are currently underway and cleanup has commenced. However, with millions still lacking power and many areas remaining flooded, the full extent of the damage remains to be ascertained.

Why It Matters: CNN reported that the unrelenting flooding in North Carolina has transformed roads into waterways, leaving many without basic necessities and straining state resources. The hurricane, the strongest on record to hit Florida's Big Bend region, has trapped families in floodwaters and knocked out power to millions.

According to The Auto Wire, the hurricane has wreaked havoc on infrastructure, leaving drivers stranded and roads and bridges impassable. The storm has lived up to its warnings, plunging much of the southeastern United States into chaos.

Image: Wikimedia Commons