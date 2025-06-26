Tax Free Gym Visits And Swimming Lessons For Americans? House-Approved HSA Expansion Could Make It Happen, But Senate Isn't That Keen

House Republicans want to let Americans swipe their Health Savings Account cards at the front desk of their local gym, but the Senate isn't sweating the idea yet.

What Happened: Under the House-passed "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," up to $500 a year, $1,000 for couples, spent on memberships or fitness classes such as weight training, swimming, or spin would qualify as a medical expense, making those dollars tax-free.

Currently, HSA holders typically require a doctor's letter stating they have obesity, heart disease, or another qualifying condition before their plan will reimburse a gym fee. The House provision would scrap that paperwork, a change the fitness industry says would drive longer contracts and more personal-training packages, according to a recent report by The Washington Post.

The non-partisan Joint Committee on Taxation pegs the 2026-34 revenue hit at $10.5 billion.

See also: Trump Calls For Canceling Netanyahu’s ‘Witch-Hunt’ Corruption Trial, Calls It A ‘Travesty Of Justice’

Why It Matters: But the Senate Finance Committee has since stripped every HSA expansion — including the gym benefit — from their draft, forcing lobbyists to mount a late-game push before a floor vote expected as early as next week. Any final measure must reconcile the two versions before Republicans' self-imposed July 4 deadline to reach President Donald Trump's desk.

Fitness chains see money on the line. Jennifer Garrett, senior director at 24 Hour Fitness, told The Washington Post that members who use HSAs tend to pay for a year in advance, or “purchase personal training," boosting revenue for the California-based company. Industry allies range from the National Football League to local YMCAs, which already partner with services like TrueMed to secure doctor letters for clients.

Consumer advocates call the change preventive care, but fiscal hawks call it a niche perk that widens a tax break used mostly by higher-income households. If the House language survives, the nation's 39 million HSA account holders who stashed $55 billion tax-free last year could soon get a built-in discount on their New Year's resolution.

Loading... Loading...

Read next: Eric Trump Shelves Plan To Bring Trump-Branded Property In Israel’s Tel Aviv Amid Ongoing Regional Tensions: Report

Image via Shutterstock