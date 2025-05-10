May 10, 2025 9:20 AM 2 min read

Trump Makes India-Pakistan Ceasefire Declaration In Casual Manner: 'Thank You For Your Attention To This Matter!'

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Zinger Key Points

President Donald Trump has declared a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. This announcement comes amidst escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.

What Happened: Early on Saturday morning, President Trump made a casual announcement about the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The announcement followed a series of escalating military actions between India and Pakistan. Earlier on Saturday, India had launched missiles at Pakistani airbases, which led to retaliation from Pakistan.

This announcement was made mere hours after the conflict seemed to be intensifying.

Also Read: India Fires Missiles Into Pakistani Territory, Trump Hopes Fighting Between Nuclear Rivals ‘Ends Very Quickly’

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed the ceasefire on his social media, commending the governments of India and Pakistan for their “wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

Why It Matters: The ceasefire agreement is significant as it comes at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan were escalating at an alarming rate.

The conflict, which had its roots of Pakistan providing a safe haven for terrorists, had led to a series of military actions that threatened to destabilize both the countries.

The successful mediation by the United States, as announced by President Trump, has brought a temporary halt to the conflict, potentially averting a major crisis.

The impact of this ceasefire on the long-term relations between the two countries remains to be seen.

