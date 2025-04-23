Shell Stock Is Down 11% In April: What's Going On?

Shell PLC SHEL shares fell marginally Wednesday amid an 11.5% slide in April. The company is navigating geopolitical and regulatory challenges as global energy flows and U.S. policy shifts have reshaped the sector in recent weeks.

What To Know: In China, once a growing destination for U.S. crude exports, refiners have slashed imports from the U.S. by nearly 90% since 2023, turning instead to Canada's increasingly accessible oil sands.

While Shell does not export significant volumes of U.S. crude to China, this pivot impacts market dynamics Shell operates in, particularly Gulf Coast refining and trading hubs.

At the same time, Shell's U.S.-based clean energy projects may be at risk due to proposed federal funding cuts. The U.S. Department of Energy is weighing nearly $10 billion in reductions, threatening hydrogen, carbon capture and long-duration storage initiatives — technologies where Shell has invested heavily.

The company has meanwhile partnered on multiple regional hydrogen hubs and carbon capture pilots, including projects in Texas and Louisiana. If funding is withdrawn, Shell may be forced to delay or scale back key decarbonization ventures central to its Powering Progress strategy.

Read Also: Boeing Clocks 18% Q1 Topline Growth, Plans Production Expansion For 737 And 787

How To Buy SHEL Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share — or fractional share — of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Shell’s case, it is in the Energy sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

Investors can gain exposure to Shell by investing in the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Shell has a 52-week high of $74.61 and a 52-week low of $58.55.

Read Next:

• Crude Oil Falls Over 3%; Philip Morris Earnings Top Views

Photo: FotograFFF via Shutterstock