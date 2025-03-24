Japan's Same-Sex Marriage Ban Unconstitutional Rules Osaka High Court, Piling Pressure On Lawmakers

The Osaka High Court ruled on Tuesday that Japan’s ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, marking a pivotal moment for civil rights in the world’s third-largest economy.

The landmark decision aligns with four previous high court rulings, intensifying pressure on Japanese lawmakers to recognize same-sex unions, reported Kyodo News.

Three same-sex couples challenged civil law provisions that restrict marriage rights, arguing the current statutes violate constitutional guarantees of equality. While the court declined to award damages, the ruling represents a significant legal precedent in Japan, the only Group of Seven nation without legal protections for same-sex partnerships.

Image Via Shutterstock

