First Lady's MELANIA And Argentine President Javier Milei-Promoted LIBRA Coin Possibly Masterminded By Same Team, Allege On-Chain Detectives

Blockchain analytics platform Bubblemaps on Sunday alleged a potential link between the teams behind the Official Melania MELANIA/USD meme coin and Argentine President Javier Milei-promoted LIBRA token, providing evidence of insider trading and manipulation.

What Happened: After a detailed analysis done in partnership with on-chain detective Stephen Findeisen, better known as Coffeezilla, Bubblemaps appeared “highly confident” that the creators of the two coins might be the same.

1/ How $LIBRA was created by the same team behind MELANIA and other short-lived coins



Featuring new onchain evidence



A thread with Coffeezilla 🧵 ↓ pic.twitter.com/gNwj97KapF — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) February 17, 2025

The investigation started with the tracking of sniper activity on MELANIA, which revealed a transfer of $2.4 million in sniped profits to a wallet linked to the creator of MELANIA.

Token sniping is a trading strategy that targets new token launches. It involves using automated trading bots to execute rapid transactions, gaining a competitive edge by acting faster than other market participants.

Further tracking revealed that the alleged MELANIA creator funded the creator of LIBRA, the token that was pumped and dumped after Milei’s endorsement during the weekend.

Bubblemaps alleged that the MELANIA creator also sniped the LIBRA token and made $6 million in profit. Moreover, the creator was also found to be involved in other pump-and-dump projects.

“The creator of MELANIA / LIBRA not only launched tokens to extract value but used insider knowledge to snipe them,” Bubblemaps said.

Meanwhile, Coffeezilla posted a video interview of him talking to Hayden Davis, one of the four creators of LIBRA, who can be heard admitting that he was part of Melania’s launch and sniped it.

Hayden admits he was part of MELANIA's launch and sniped it https://t.co/BJgECn7Be4 pic.twitter.com/9RzlyTd1KG — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) February 17, 2025

Benzinga reached out to the White House and First Lady Melania Trump for a comment on this development. The article will be updated when they respond.

See Also: Brian Armstrong Wants To Handle Growing Volumes Of Memecoins By Adding DEXes Into Coinbase: ‘A Little Bit Like The Early Days Of The Internet’

Why It Matters: This revelation comes in the wake of drama surrounding the controversial launch of LIBRA meme coin, which shot up after the Milei promoted it, but within three hours, plunged more than 80% as insiders began cashing out.

Milei deleted the promotional post, saying he was not fully aware of the project, and ordered an inquiry on the alleged misconduct. Meanwhile, opposition leaders have called for his impeachment.

The MELANIA coin, themed around First Lady Melania Trump, debuted last month, shortly after the launch of President Donald Trump’s Official Trump TRUMP/USD coin. The official website states that the MELANIA memecoin isn't affiliated with any political campaign, office, or government agency.

The Solana-based SOL/USD token has crashed more than 90% since hitting a peak value of $13.73 last month.

Price Action: At the time of writing, MELANIA was exchanging hands at $1.25, down 5.07% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. LIBRA traded at $0.4153, down 60% from its peak.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock