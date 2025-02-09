Trump Won't Deport Prince Harry: 'I'll Leave Him Alone, He's Got Enough Problems With His Wife'

President Donald Trump has ruled out the possibility of deporting Prince Harry, the British royal who is currently embroiled in an immigration lawsuit.

What Happened: The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, has launched a lawsuit alleging that Prince Harry concealed previous illicit drug use, which should have prevented him from receiving a US visa.

Despite these allegations, Trump stated, “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

According to the report by The New York Post, the President also used this opportunity to praise Prince William, Harry’s elder brother, whom he had met privately in Paris in December.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been vocal about their disapproval of Trump in the past.

The Heritage Foundation has used Harry’s autobiography “Spare,” where he admitted to using cocaine, cannabis, and psychedelics, as the foundation for their lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to force the release of his US visa records.

The Heritage Foundation claims that Prince Harry was given special treatment by the Biden administration when he and Meghan moved to California in 2020 following their controversial departure from the royal family.

Why It Matters: The ongoing lawsuit and Trump’s response to it highlight the contentious issue of immigration in the United States.

The allegations against Prince Harry raise questions about the fairness and transparency of the US visa process. The case also underscores the political tensions between the Trump administration and the Biden administration, as well as the strained relations between the Trumps and the Sussexes.

This incident is likely to fuel further debates on immigration policies and the treatment of high-profile individuals in the United States.

