Trump Appoints DEA Chief Who Will Bring 'Ruthless Narco-Terrorists To Justice,' Not Keen On Legalizing Cannabis

Derek Maltz has been appointed acting administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which places him at the helm of the agency amid contentious debates over cannabis rescheduling and President Donald Trump’s executive order designating drug cartels as foreign terrorists.

A 28-year DEA veteran, Maltz formerly led the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force, the nation's largest and oldest drug task force. The DEA praised Maltz as a staunch advocate in the fight against global drug trafficking and terrorism.

Maltz responded. "DEA is positioned to lead the nation's drug enforcement and intelligence efforts, working closely within the federal, state and local partners, to seize record amounts of illicit drugs; bring the world's most ruthless narco-terrorists to justice; and save American lives by creating a vast network of community partners to help spread critical awareness," Maltz said in a DEA press release.

Cannabis Rescheduling Process Is A Hot Mess

Maltz’s appointment comes as the agency faces scrutiny over its role in a Department of Justice proposal to reschedule cannabis from a Schedule I to a Schedule III drug under the Controlled Substances Act. The process came to a screeching halt in mid-January 2025 when a DEA judge put the process on hold for at least citing serious allegations of misconduct within the DEA.

The new DEA chief has been outspoken in his opposition to cannabis legalization, once tweeting that “all irresponsible politicians trying to get votes by legalizing marijuana” should understand the “negative impacts of smoking this crap.” Though the Associated Press quoted him in 2024 saying, “If there’s scientific evidence to support cannabis rescheduling, then so be it. But you’ve got to let the scientists evaluate it.”

War On Mexican Drug Cartels

Maltz has long been a vocal proponent of designating Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, especially Mexico's Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels.

Hours after his inauguration, Trump did just that via executive order.

"The Cartels have engaged in a campaign of violence and terror throughout the Western Hemisphere that has not only destabilized countries with significant importance for our national interests but also flooded the United States with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and vicious gangs," Trump stated in the order.

Maltz sounded ready to undertake his marching orders.

“DEA will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of the cartels who threaten this great nation," he said.

Read Also:

Photo: Courtesy of DEA