Canadian Official Claps Back At Trump's 51st State Comments, Offers To Buy These Two American States

Maps of the U.S. and surrounding territories could look a whole lot different in the coming years if President-elect Donald Trump is serious about trying to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America and trying to obtain Greenland and Canada.

Canada isn't ready to become an American state anytime soon and one official has his own suggestion to change the map.

What Happened: Back in December, Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that if Canada was unhappy with tariffs, the country could become the 51st state.

Fast forward to 2025 and Trump has continued to push for plans to make Canada the 51st state of the U.S. and even said he would be willing to use "economic force" to do so in a recent speech.

Canadian officials haven't taken kindly to the comments, whether they are jokes or not.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested that instead of America getting Canada, the country to the north could offer to purchase two American states, as reported by the New York Post.

"To the president, I'll make him a counteroffer. How about if we buy Alaska? And we'll throw in Minnesota and Minneapolis at the same time? You know, it's not realistic," Ford said.

Ford said he believes Trump is joking, but he takes the notion of Canada becoming a state seriously.

"He may be joking, but under my watch, that will never, ever happen."

Trudeau, who recently announced he is stepping down as Canada's leader, also took exception to Trump's latest comments.

"There isn't a snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States. Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other's biggest trading and security partner," Trudeau tweeted.

Trudeau's tweet generated a response from billionaire and Trump ally Elon Musk.

"Girl, you're not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn't matter what you say," Musk tweeted.

Why It's Important: This isn't the first time Ford has spoken out about comments Trump has made since he won the 2024 presidential election.

Ford threatened to hurt Americans with energy and beer if Trump's 25% tariffs on Canadian exports go through.

"It would cut off the lights to a million and a half Americans. If they come at us, we have to stand up for Canadians, we have to stand up for Ontarians," Ford said.

While America imports items in the energy, beer and automotive sectors, Trump has said the country doesn't need its trading partner to the north.

"We don't need anything they have. So why are we losing $200 billion a year to protect Canada," Trump recently said.

While the changing of states or territories is unlikely to happen, the threat of tariffs on Canada by Trump could start a trade war with one of America's largest partners. The situation continues to develop ahead of Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration.

EWC Price Action: The iShares MSCI Canada ETF EWC, which is one of the largest Canadian stock ETFs, has fallen 5% over the last month. The top industries held in the ETF are financials (37.3%), energy (18.0%), industrials (11.5%), information technology (10.8%) and materials (10.4%).

