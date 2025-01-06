Enovix Shares Are Moving Higher After The Bell: What's Going On?

Enovix Corp ENVX shares are rising in extended trading Monday after the company announced the completion of site acceptance testing for its Fab2 in Malaysia.

What Happened: Enovix said it completed site acceptance testing for its high-volume manufacturing line at Fab2 in late December. The battery manufacturing company plans to begin mass production later this year.

The site acceptance testing validates the readiness of the company’s manufacturing equipment and marks the final stage of factory acceptance testing before commercial-scale production begins. Enovix noted the milestone shows Fab2 is fully equipped to produce high-performance silicon batteries at volume.

“The completion of SAT represents a turning point for Fab2 and for Enovix,” said Raj Talluri, CEO of Enovix.

“It reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to operational excellence. With significant customer interest in our cutting-edge technology, Fab2 will enable us to meet large-scale production demands while maintaining the highest quality standards.”

ENVX Price Action: Enovix shares were up 5.54% in after-hours, trading at $13.15 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Piotr Swat via Shutterstock