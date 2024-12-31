25 Years Of Vladimir Putin Marked by War, Devastated Economy: Russian Leader Looks To Trump For Support

When Russia's first democratically elected president, Boris Yeltsin, resigned on New Year's Eve in 1999, he asked Vladimir Putin, his handpicked but little-known successor, to "take care of Russia."

Putin, celebrating 25 years in power with no sign of relinquishing a single bit of it, told Russia's 144 million citizens (if they were indeed listening) during his Dec. 19 year-end news conference that he has not only carried out Yeltsin's request but has gone above and beyond.

"I have not just taken care of it, but I believe we have stepped back from the edge of the abyss," Putin said. "I have done everything so that Russia can be an independent and sovereign state that is capable of making decisions in its interests rather than in the interests of the countries that were dragging it toward them, patting it on the back, only to use it for their own purposes."

Fact Or Bravado? You Be The Judge

FirstPost.com noted that Putin's is as drunk on power today as he was 25 years ago. "As his reign enters 26th year, he stands much more powerful than Russia's tsars or Soviet dictators the likes of Stalin."

In his first speech after becoming acting president of Russia 25 years ago, Putin set the tone for how he'd rule. "Any attempt to exceed the limits of law and the Russian constitution will be decisively crushed," Putin said, reported the BBC. Soon thereafter, he ordered a full-scale invasion if Chechnya, which won him public approval.

Putin then proceeded to transform Russia from a multi-party electoral system into a centralized one-man regime by eliminating the opposition and closing down independent news outlets. Under Putin, the state tightened its grip on the economy, with public ownership expanding to control up to 70% of it.

And Now? Does Putin's Silver Anniversary Still Shine

By mounting the biggest war in Europe since World War II with the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, "Putin made it clear that he considered eastern Europe as his sphere of influence," noted FirstPost.

The Washington Post referred to Russia as being in a "far more precarious place than Putin's rhetoric and bravado suggest."

Economy In Tatters: Trump To The Rescue?

Sanctions and a nearly 10% annual inflation rate are also wreaking havoc. Russia's Central Bank held its key interest rate steady at 21% last week, citing tighter monetary conditions that could help curb inflation.

Though Putin has said he was open to discussing a ceasefire deal with President-elect Donald Trump, according to the Voice of America, he ruled out making any major territorial concessions in Ukraine.

"He [Putin] seems to believe that he has won the war," said journalist Mikhail Zygar, per the Post. "His address carries the implication that, with the Democrats' loss in the U.S. elections, the Western world he has fought against is defeated — and Putin is delivering his verdict."

Zygar added that Putin is waiting for Trump to take office.

"Trump is practically seen as the mascot for the end of the old world order and the demise of the liberal democratic ideology."

