Amazon Teamsters Threaten Strike Ahead Of Crucial Holiday Season: 'We Are Going To Hold This Company Accountable'

Amazon Teamsters threatened Sunday to strike against Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, escalating tensions between workers and the e-commerce giant ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season.

What Happened: “We are ready to strike to stop Amazon’s unfair labor practices,” the Amazon Teamsters posted on X. “Amazon is legally required to bargain a union contract that addresses our low pay and unsafe working conditions. We are going to hold this company accountable.”

The strike threat follows Thursday’s vote by workers at two New York City facilities—JFK8 and DBK4—to authorize strike action. The union set a Dec. 15 deadline for Amazon to begin contract negotiations.

“Amazon is pushing its workers closer to the picket line by failing to show them the respect they have earned,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien.

Amazon spokesperson Eileen Hards disputed the union’s claims in an email to Benzinga, stating, "For more than a year now, the Teamsters have continued to intentionally mislead the public – claiming that they represent ‘thousands of Amazon employees and drivers'. They don't, and this is another attempt to push a false narrative.”

“The truth is that the Teamsters have actively threatened, intimidated, and attempted to coerce Amazon employees and third-party drivers to join them, which is illegal and is the subject of multiple pending unfair labor practice charges against the union.”

We are ready to strike to stop Amazon's unfair labor practices. Amazon is legally required to bargain a union contract that addresses our low pay and unsafe working conditions. We are going to hold this company accountable. Click the link to get started organizing your facility! pic.twitter.com/rENubmm2Tm — Amazon Teamsters (@amazonteamsters) December 16, 2024

Why It Matters: The labor dispute comes during Amazon’s peak season, with the company reporting record Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth recently named Amazon his top retail pick, citing the company’s dominant 45% share of U.S. e-commerce.

The facilities in question serve over 20 million residents in the New York metropolitan area. This year’s holiday shopping season is the shortest since 2019, with just 27 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, adding pressure to Amazon’s delivery operations.

