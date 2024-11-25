DHL Cargo Plane Crash In Lithuania: 1 Dead, 2 Injured As Aircraft Strikes House Near Vilnius Airport

A DHL DHLGY cargo plane crashed into a house near Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday morning, killing at least one person.

What Happened: Lithuanian broadcaster LRT reported two people were hospitalized, with one later pronounced dead. The Boeing Co‘s BA Boeing 737 aircraft, operated by Swiftair, was en route from Leipzig, Germany, to Vilnius Airport, reported the Associated Press.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the crash, though weather conditions included freezing temperatures and pre-dawn clouds. Emergency services responded, and DHL Group and Swiftair have not commented.

The 31-year-old aircraft struck a two-story home near the airport. Older planes are common in cargo operations but may raise safety questions, according to the report.

