Is Stock Market Open Today? A Quick Guide To Markets, Banking Hours And What's Closed On Veterans Day 2024

Banks will be closed but stock markets will operate normally on Monday. Here’s everything you need to know about accessing financial services during the federal holiday.

Trading Continues Through Holiday

Stock market operations continue as usual, with the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Stock Market maintaining regular trading hours.

This follows a strong year for the markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, represented by the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA, rising 17.62%, the S&P 500, tracked by SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, up 26.50%, and the Nasdaq Composite, represented by the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, climbing 25.95%.

Last week, markets surged on news of Donald Trump's election victory, with major indices posting impressive gains between 4.6% and 5.7%.

However, bond markets will pause operations on Monday, resuming trading on Tuesday at 8 a.m. Eastern. Over-the-counter markets will maintain normal hours.

Are Banks Open?

Major financial institutions including Wells Fargo, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, and TD Bank will close their branches in observance of Veterans Day.

Federal Reserve banks will also suspend operations. Customers should verify specific branch hours through their bank’s website or mobile app.

Business As Usual For Global Markets

International markets, including the London Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and Shanghai Stock Exchange, will operate normally as Veterans Day is exclusively a U.S. holiday.

Historical Significance

The holiday, first observed in 1919 to commemorate the World War I armistice, continues to honor military veterans and those who made the ultimate sacrifice. As part of the federal holiday observance, post offices will close and mail delivery services will pause.

