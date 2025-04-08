Suze Orman Advises 'Calm' To Those 'Afraid Of What's Happening' In The Market: Here's Her Game Plan To Tackle 2022-Style Volatility

Financial expert Suze Orman took to Facebook to address growing investor anxiety amid a turbulent week marked by geopolitical tensions and escalating trade policies. Orman’s message attempted to strike a balance between acknowledging real risks and fear while committing to a disciplined strategy, offering a roadmap for navigating what she called “2022-style volatility.”

What Happened: Orman highlighted several bright spots for investors willing to look beyond headline panic. She noted the 10-year Treasury yield's drop to 3.8%, which could ease mortgage rates for prospective homebuyers. Bondholders, she added, might see portfolios stabilize as yields compress, providing rare fixed-income relief after years of rate hikes.

Her most emphatic recommendation focused on Alliant Credit Union's CDs, offering 4.25%-4.30% APY for 12-17 months. “That rate is incredible — don't miss it,” she warned, framing them as a safe harbor amid equity swings. Orman also pointed to gold's surge past $3,150/ounce and crude oil's breakdown below $65/barrel as signals of shifting capital flows, suggesting diversified portfolios could leverage these moves.

See also: Apple Customers Flock To Stores As Tariffs Threaten To Drive iPhone Prices Up By 45%: Report

‘Metrics Over Emotion’

Central to Orman's advice was monitoring the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which spiked above 45 — a level not seen since August 2024. “When the VIX is this high, it means fear is overwhelming logic,” she writes, emphasizing that similar VIX peaks historically preceded market rebounds. This metric, combined with disciplined dollar-cost averaging using “seriously tiny amounts,” forms her core defensive strategy.

Why It Matters: The fear among people that Orman refers to in her post stems largely from Trump's fresh tariffs on Chinese imports, enacted April 2 as part of his "Liberation Day" reset of American trade policy. Orman specifically cited China's retaliatory measures as the immediate trigger for the April selloff, creating a mix of trade friction and AI sector fears. However, in a video on her YouTube channel, she urges investors to distinguish between transient headlines and durable holdings, singling out AT&T and Verizon as dividend stocks providing portfolio stability.

Reiterating a cornerstone of her philosophy, Orman also stressed that “money needed within five years doesn't belong in stocks”. For those adhering to retirement contributions, she advised unwavering consistency: “If you are contributing to a retirement account, do not stop. Stay the course. Keep investing steadily. That consistency is your power.”

Image via Shutterstock

Read next: Wall Street Eyes Recovery As S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Rise After Trump’s Tariff-Driven Selloff Wipes Out $9 Trillion In Six Weeks