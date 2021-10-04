5 Startups That Raised Over $1M Last Month With Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding has become one of the most popular methods of raising capital for startups and even for established companies that need funding to take their growth to the next level. It also offers investors a way to diversify their portfolios with alternative investments like startups and real estate.

The surge in crowdfunding’s popularity is largely due to the passing of Title III of the JOBS Act, also known as Regulation CF. This new set of regulations made it easier for small companies to raise capital and gave non-accredited investors access to investments that were previously off-limits to most individuals.

Here are five companies that surpassed $1 million in funding in September, according to Wefunder.

Gamestar+: The company offers streaming games on demand and owns rights to popular titles such as Family Feud, Scene It?, Jeopardy, and Price is Right. So far, the company has raised over $3.2 million through its current crowdfunding campaign.

Jetoptera: This company is creating a new bladeless propulsion system to make flying cars a reality. It has been awarded 48 patents with more than 150 pending. The company’s current offering has raised over $1.48 million.

Drivers Cooperative: A new ride-hailing platform that’s 100% owned by workers, giving drivers their own platform. The company currently has over 3,000 drivers on the platform and more than 2,000 trips completed since its launch in May 2021. The company has raised over $1.3 million with its current offering.

Calculated Movie: Crowdfunding isn’t only for startups and real estate, this offering is for the production of a young adult adventure thriller. The team has worked on 23 major studio-released movies and series earning over $4 billion in revenue. The new film has raised over $1.5 million with its offering.

SelfDecode: An AI platform that provides personalized health recommendations based on an individual’s DNA, labwork and environment. So far, the company has raised over $1 million from its current offering.

Photo: Leon on Unsplash