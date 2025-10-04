The U.S. Treasury announced on Friday plans to mint a new $1 coin featuring President Donald Trump, to commemorate 250 years since the declaration of American independence in 2026.

Images of the potential design, shared by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach on X, showed Trump holding a raised clenched fist on one side of the coin alongside the words “fight, fight, fight” — a reference to what he said immediately after surviving an assassination attempt last year.





The other side of the coin shows Trump in profile with the word “liberty” above him and “1776-2026” written below.



“Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over,” Beach added. The ongoing government shutdown has suspended many federal operations as lawmakers remain at an impasse over a new spending bill.

Some Laws Could Prevent Trump From Appearing On The Coin

In 2020, Congress passed a law that allows the Treasury Secretary to mint $1 coins in 2026 “with designs emblematic of the U.S. semiquincentennial.”

However, several legal provisions could prevent Trump from appearing on currency, though it's not clear if it would apply in the case of the commemorative $1 coin.

The Thayer Amendment, passed in 1866, prohibits living persons from appearing on government securities. The Bureau of Engraving and Printing also cites a statute that “By law, only the portrait of a deceased individual may appear on U.S. currency and securities.”

But an exception could be possible, like in 1926, when then-President Calvin Coolidge was featured on a specially issued half-dollar coin for the 150th independence anniversary.

