Brittney Griner To Headline Women Grow 2025 Summit, Advocating For Cannabis Reform And Women's Rights

Three-time Olympic gold medalist and six-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner will take center stage at the Women Grow 2025 Leadership Summit, scheduled for Feb. 17-18 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland, just outside Washington, D.C.

Griner's keynote address, "Cultivating Change: Empowering Women through Personal Leadership," will highlight the Summit's mission to unite women across the cannabis industry to fight for legalization, healthcare rights and gender equity.

In the wake of the 2024 elections, Women Grow is rallying women and their allies to address critical issues facing both the cannabis industry and women's access to medical care, including the right to use cannabis as medicine. The Summit aims to foster collaboration across diverse sectors of the cannabis community, emphasizing the need for a collective voice to push for policy change and societal progress.

A Call To Band Together For Legalization, Women’s Rights And Progress

“This summit is about more than women fighting for cannabis legalization and women’s basic rights to medicine," said Dr. Chanda Macias, CEO of Women Grow. "It is a sisterhood of power that intentionally supports and trust in one another for the betterment of our country. Now is not the time to be divided.”

As the cannabis industry continues its rapid global expansion, Women Grow is positioning itself as a leading advocate for aligning industry growth with medical innovation, economic empowerment and social equity. The Summit will provide a platform to advance these goals while calling attention to broader issues affecting women's health and rights.

"Women Grow is calling for a unified voice on issues that affect everyone—our right to shape our health, our businesses, our careers, and our futures," Macias said in a press release. "Together, we can advocate for policies that empower women to make informed choices about their health while pushing for a more inclusive and forward-thinking nation."

The Women Grow 2025 Leadership Summit is expected to draw a diverse audience of professionals, entrepreneurs and advocates from across the cannabis space, all united by a shared commitment to progress and equality.

Photo courtesy of Women Grow