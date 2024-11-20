These Are The Top Fintech Innovators Recognized At Benzinga's 2024 Global Fintech Awards

by Javier Hasse, Benzinga Editor
November 20, 2024 3:46 PM | 4 min read |
  • The 10th Benzinga Global Fintech Awards recognized more than 25 categories of fintech excellence.
  • Anthony Pompliano received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his blockchain advocacy.
  • The event offered industry networking, deal-making and panel discussions.

The 10th Annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, held at Convene Brookfield Place in New York City, marked a milestone in celebrating the most transformative companies, platforms and individuals shaping the financial technology landscape. With more than 25 categories of awards, the event focused on the fintech sector’s rapid evolution and profound impact on global finance.

"This year's finalists and winners embody the transformative power of fintech innovation," said Jason Raznick, founder of Benzinga. "We are proud to honor the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the fintech industry. Their contributions are driving significant advancements and shaping the future of finance."

Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Winner: Anthony Pompliano

Best of Awards

Best Alternative Investments Platform

  • Winner: Arrived Homes
  • Runner-Up: Groundfloor: Fractionalized Retail Investing

Best API Solution

  • Winner: Polygon.io
  • Runner-Up: DriveWealth

Best Automated Trading Software

  • Winner: Tickblaze
  • Runner-Up: AlgoBulls

Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders

  • Winner: Alpaca
  • Runner-Up: TradeStation

Best Brokerage App

  • Winner: Webull
  • Runner-Up: TradeStation

Best Brokerage for Beginners

  • Winner: Stash
  • Runner-Up: eToro

Best Brokerage for Day Trading

  • Winner: TradeUp
  • Runner-Up: Moomoo

Best Brokerage for Forex in the US

  • Winner: Trading.com
  • Runner-Up: IBKR

Best Brokerage for Options Trading

  • Winner: IBKR
  • Runner-Up: Firstrade

Best Brokerage for Short Selling

  • Winner: TradeZero Holding Corp.
  • Runner-Up: IBKR

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures

  • Winner: EdgeClear
  • Runner-Up: NinjaTrader

Best Canadian Brokerage

  • Winner: Questrade
  • Runner-Up: Qtrade Direct Investing

Best Data Analysis Tool

  • Winner: Northern Trust Investment Data Science – Equity Data Science
  • Runner-Up: PitchBook

Best Day Trading Software

  • Winner: IBKR
  • Runner-Up: Tickblaze

Best ETF Launch

  • Winner: iShares Bitcoin Trust
  • Runner-Up: Xtrackers U.S. National Critical Technologies ETF (CRTC)

Best Financial Literacy Tool

  • Winner: Financial Finesse
  • Runner-Up: MoneyLion Digital Financial Ecosystem

Best Financial Planning Software

  • Winner: Asset-Map
  • Runner-Up: Origin

Best Financial Research Company

  • Winner: Toggle AI
  • Runner-Up: EPSMomentum

Best in Financial Education

  • Winner: Options Industry Council
  • Runner-Up: TradeStation

Best Insurtech Company

  • Winner: infineo
  • Runner-Up: Mylo

Best Investment Research Tech

  • Winner: Trading Central
  • Runner-Up: Outprfrm

Best Lending Solution

  • Winner: Pagaya Technologies
  • Runner-Up: Prosper

Best Matching Engine

  • Winner: Devexperts' DXmatch
  • Runner-Up: EP3 by Connamara Technologies

Best New Product

  • Winner: Frec
  • Runner-Up: SoFi Alternative Investments

Best Paper Trading Platform

  • Winner: TradeZero Holding Corp.
  • Runner-Up: Charles Schwab

Best Payments Solution

  • Winner: Modern Treasury
  • Runner-Up: Aeropay

Best Portfolio Tracker

  • Winner: Delta Investment Tracker
  • Runner-Up: TradeZella

Best Prop Trading Platform

  • Winner: IBKR

Best RegTech

  • Winner: Green Check
  • Runner-Up: Kore

Best Robo-Advisor

  • Winner: Wealthfront
  • Runner-Up: Titan

Best Social Investing Platform

  • Winner: Parrot Finance
  • Runner-Up: Traderverse

Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments

  • Winner: Path Crypto
  • Runner-Up: iTrustCapital

Best Software for Swing Trading

  • Winner: Autochartist Automatic Trade Identification
  • Runner-Up: WealthCharts

Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency

  • Winner: Devexperts' DXtrade

Best Trading Technology

  • Winner: GTN
  • Runner-Up: Tickblaze

Best Venture Capital Firm

  • Winner: Tribe Capital
  • Runner-Up: BankTech Ventures

Breaking Barriers

  • Winner: Gotrade
  • Runner-Up: Apex Trader Funding

Emerging InsurTech

  • Winner: Aspida
  • Runner-Up: TruStage Payment Guard

Institutional Innovation

  • Winner: Tipigo Insights
  • Runner-Up: Quinn

Most Innovative ETF Company

  • Winner: StockSnips

Most Innovative in Capital Markets

  • Winner: GTN
  • Runner-Up: OpenYield

Most Impactful Fintech Executive

  • Winner: Anthony Denier

Peoples Choice

  • Winner: NVSTly: Social Investing

Chairman’s Awards

Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Analysis Tool

  • Winner: True Trading Group

Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Chat API

  • Winner: FinChat

Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Finance Start-up

  • Winner: WNSTN.ai

Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Research Platform

  • Winner: Quasar Markets

Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Tool for Software Performance

  • Winner: TurinTech AI

Chairman’s Awards: Best Backtesting Software

  • Winner: FX Replay

Chairman’s Awards: Best Fraud Prevention Solution

  • Winner: ID Dataweb

Chairman’s Awards: Best Gold Broker

  • Winner: MultiBank Group

Chairman’s Awards: Best Hybrid Trading Solution

  • Winner: Tickblaze

Chairman’s Awards: Best In Customer Loyalty

  • Winner: Kartera

Chairman’s Awards: Best Shareholder Engagement Platform

  • Winner: Tiicker

Chairman’s Awards: Best Stock Scanner

  • Winner: WealthCharts

Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Democratizing Options Trading

  • Winner: SensaMarket

Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Futures Education

  • Winner: NinjaTrader

Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Futures Prop Trading

  • Winner: Apex Trader Funding

Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Holistic Trading Education

  • Winner: Piranha Profits

Chairman’s Awards: Most Innovative Leveraged Issuer

  • Winner: Microsectors

Chairman’s Awards: Most Innovative Options Brokerage

  • Winner: Tradier

Chairman’s Awards: Most Innovative Prop Trading Firm 2024

  • Winner: For Traders

Chairman's Awards: Best Software for Trading Futures

  • Winner: Optimus Futures

Beyond the awards, the Benzinga Fintech Deal Day facilitated robust networking opportunities, panel discussions and collaborations, creating a space where fintech leaders could forge partnerships and exchange ideas.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

