These Are The Top Fintech Innovators Recognized At Benzinga's 2024 Global Fintech Awards

The 10th Annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, held at Convene Brookfield Place in New York City, marked a milestone in celebrating the most transformative companies, platforms and individuals shaping the financial technology landscape. With more than 25 categories of awards, the event focused on the fintech sector’s rapid evolution and profound impact on global finance.

"This year's finalists and winners embody the transformative power of fintech innovation," said Jason Raznick, founder of Benzinga. "We are proud to honor the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the fintech industry. Their contributions are driving significant advancements and shaping the future of finance."

Lifetime Achievement Award

Winner: Anthony Pompliano

Best of Awards

Best Alternative Investments Platform

Winner: Arrived Homes

Arrived Homes Runner-Up: Groundfloor: Fractionalized Retail Investing

Best API Solution

Winner: Polygon.io

Polygon.io Runner-Up: DriveWealth

Best Automated Trading Software

Winner: Tickblaze

Tickblaze Runner-Up: AlgoBulls

Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders

Winner: Alpaca

Alpaca Runner-Up: TradeStation

Best Brokerage App

Winner: Webull

Webull Runner-Up: TradeStation

Best Brokerage for Beginners

Winner: Stash

Stash Runner-Up: eToro

Best Brokerage for Day Trading

Winner: TradeUp

TradeUp Runner-Up: Moomoo

Best Brokerage for Forex in the US

Winner: Trading.com

Trading.com Runner-Up: IBKR

Best Brokerage for Options Trading

Winner: IBKR

IBKR Runner-Up: Firstrade

Best Brokerage for Short Selling

Winner: TradeZero Holding Corp.

TradeZero Holding Corp. Runner-Up: IBKR

Best Brokerage for Trading Futures

Winner: EdgeClear

EdgeClear Runner-Up: NinjaTrader

Best Canadian Brokerage

Winner: Questrade

Questrade Runner-Up: Qtrade Direct Investing

Best Data Analysis Tool

Winner: Northern Trust Investment Data Science – Equity Data Science

Northern Trust Investment Data Science – Equity Data Science Runner-Up: PitchBook

Best Day Trading Software

Winner: IBKR

IBKR Runner-Up: Tickblaze

Best ETF Launch

Winner: iShares Bitcoin Trust

iShares Bitcoin Trust Runner-Up: Xtrackers U.S. National Critical Technologies ETF (CRTC)

Best Financial Literacy Tool

Winner: Financial Finesse

Financial Finesse Runner-Up: MoneyLion Digital Financial Ecosystem

Best Financial Planning Software

Winner: Asset-Map

Asset-Map Runner-Up: Origin

Best Financial Research Company

Winner: Toggle AI

Toggle AI Runner-Up: EPSMomentum

Best in Financial Education

Winner: Options Industry Council

Options Industry Council Runner-Up: TradeStation

Best Insurtech Company

Winner: infineo

infineo Runner-Up: Mylo

Best Investment Research Tech

Winner: Trading Central

Trading Central Runner-Up: Outprfrm

Best Lending Solution

Winner: Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Runner-Up: Prosper

Best Matching Engine

Winner: Devexperts' DXmatch

Devexperts' DXmatch Runner-Up: EP3 by Connamara Technologies

Best New Product

Winner: Frec

Frec Runner-Up: SoFi Alternative Investments

Best Paper Trading Platform

Winner: TradeZero Holding Corp.

TradeZero Holding Corp. Runner-Up: Charles Schwab

Best Payments Solution

Winner: Modern Treasury

Modern Treasury Runner-Up: Aeropay

Best Portfolio Tracker

Winner: Delta Investment Tracker

Delta Investment Tracker Runner-Up: TradeZella

Best Prop Trading Platform

Winner: IBKR

Best RegTech

Winner: Green Check

Green Check Runner-Up: Kore

Best Robo-Advisor

Winner: Wealthfront

Wealthfront Runner-Up: Titan

Best Social Investing Platform

Winner: Parrot Finance

Parrot Finance Runner-Up: Traderverse

Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments

Winner: Path Crypto

Path Crypto Runner-Up: iTrustCapital

Best Software for Swing Trading

Winner: Autochartist Automatic Trade Identification

Autochartist Automatic Trade Identification Runner-Up: WealthCharts

Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency

Winner: Devexperts' DXtrade

Best Trading Technology

Winner: GTN

GTN Runner-Up: Tickblaze

Best Venture Capital Firm

Winner: Tribe Capital

Tribe Capital Runner-Up: BankTech Ventures

Breaking Barriers

Winner: Gotrade

Gotrade Runner-Up: Apex Trader Funding

Emerging InsurTech

Winner: Aspida

Aspida Runner-Up: TruStage Payment Guard

Institutional Innovation

Winner: Tipigo Insights

Tipigo Insights Runner-Up: Quinn

Most Innovative ETF Company

Winner: StockSnips

Most Innovative in Capital Markets

Winner: GTN

GTN Runner-Up: OpenYield

Most Impactful Fintech Executive

Winner: Anthony Denier

Peoples Choice

Winner: NVSTly: Social Investing

Chairman’s Awards

Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Analysis Tool

Winner: True Trading Group

Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Chat API

Winner: FinChat

Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Finance Start-up

Winner: WNSTN.ai

Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Research Platform

Winner: Quasar Markets

Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Tool for Software Performance

Winner: TurinTech AI

Chairman’s Awards: Best Backtesting Software

Winner: FX Replay

Chairman’s Awards: Best Fraud Prevention Solution

Winner: ID Dataweb

Chairman’s Awards: Best Gold Broker

Winner: MultiBank Group

Chairman’s Awards: Best Hybrid Trading Solution

Winner: Tickblaze

Chairman’s Awards: Best In Customer Loyalty

Winner: Kartera

Chairman’s Awards: Best Shareholder Engagement Platform

Winner: Tiicker

Chairman’s Awards: Best Stock Scanner

Winner: WealthCharts

Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Democratizing Options Trading

Winner: SensaMarket

Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Futures Education

Winner: NinjaTrader

Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Futures Prop Trading

Winner: Apex Trader Funding

Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Holistic Trading Education

Winner: Piranha Profits

Chairman’s Awards: Most Innovative Leveraged Issuer

Winner: Microsectors

Chairman’s Awards: Most Innovative Options Brokerage

Winner: Tradier

Chairman’s Awards: Most Innovative Prop Trading Firm 2024

Winner: For Traders

Chairman's Awards: Best Software for Trading Futures

Winner: Optimus Futures

Beyond the awards, the Benzinga Fintech Deal Day facilitated robust networking opportunities, panel discussions and collaborations, creating a space where fintech leaders could forge partnerships and exchange ideas.

