These Are The Top Fintech Innovators Recognized At Benzinga's 2024 Global Fintech Awards

The 10th Annual Benzinga Global Fintech Awards, held at Convene Brookfield Place in New York City, marked a milestone in celebrating the most transformative companies, platforms and individuals shaping the financial technology landscape. With more than 25 categories of awards, the event focused on the fintech sector’s rapid evolution and profound impact on global finance.
"This year's finalists and winners embody the transformative power of fintech innovation," said Jason Raznick, founder of Benzinga. "We are proud to honor the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the fintech industry. Their contributions are driving significant advancements and shaping the future of finance."
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Winner: Anthony Pompliano
Best of Awards
Best Alternative Investments Platform
- Winner: Arrived Homes
- Runner-Up: Groundfloor: Fractionalized Retail Investing
Best API Solution
- Winner: Polygon.io
- Runner-Up: DriveWealth
Best Automated Trading Software
- Winner: Tickblaze
- Runner-Up: AlgoBulls
Best Broker for Sophisticated Traders
- Winner: Alpaca
- Runner-Up: TradeStation
Best Brokerage App
- Winner: Webull
- Runner-Up: TradeStation
Best Brokerage for Beginners
- Winner: Stash
- Runner-Up: eToro
Best Brokerage for Day Trading
- Winner: TradeUp
- Runner-Up: Moomoo
Best Brokerage for Forex in the US
- Winner: Trading.com
- Runner-Up: IBKR
Best Brokerage for Options Trading
- Winner: IBKR
- Runner-Up: Firstrade
Best Brokerage for Short Selling
- Winner: TradeZero Holding Corp.
- Runner-Up: IBKR
Best Brokerage for Trading Futures
- Winner: EdgeClear
- Runner-Up: NinjaTrader
Best Canadian Brokerage
- Winner: Questrade
- Runner-Up: Qtrade Direct Investing
Best Data Analysis Tool
- Winner: Northern Trust Investment Data Science – Equity Data Science
- Runner-Up: PitchBook
Best Day Trading Software
- Winner: IBKR
- Runner-Up: Tickblaze
Best ETF Launch
- Winner: iShares Bitcoin Trust
- Runner-Up: Xtrackers U.S. National Critical Technologies ETF (CRTC)
Best Financial Literacy Tool
- Winner: Financial Finesse
- Runner-Up: MoneyLion Digital Financial Ecosystem
Best Financial Planning Software
- Winner: Asset-Map
- Runner-Up: Origin
Best Financial Research Company
- Winner: Toggle AI
- Runner-Up: EPSMomentum
Best in Financial Education
- Winner: Options Industry Council
- Runner-Up: TradeStation
Best Insurtech Company
- Winner: infineo
- Runner-Up: Mylo
Best Investment Research Tech
- Winner: Trading Central
- Runner-Up: Outprfrm
Best Lending Solution
- Winner: Pagaya Technologies
- Runner-Up: Prosper
Best Matching Engine
- Winner: Devexperts' DXmatch
- Runner-Up: EP3 by Connamara Technologies
Best New Product
- Winner: Frec
- Runner-Up: SoFi Alternative Investments
Best Paper Trading Platform
- Winner: TradeZero Holding Corp.
- Runner-Up: Charles Schwab
Best Payments Solution
- Winner: Modern Treasury
- Runner-Up: Aeropay
Best Portfolio Tracker
- Winner: Delta Investment Tracker
- Runner-Up: TradeZella
Best Prop Trading Platform
- Winner: IBKR
Best RegTech
- Winner: Green Check
- Runner-Up: Kore
Best Robo-Advisor
- Winner: Wealthfront
- Runner-Up: Titan
Best Social Investing Platform
- Winner: Parrot Finance
- Runner-Up: Traderverse
Best Software for Longterm Cryptocurrency Investments
- Winner: Path Crypto
- Runner-Up: iTrustCapital
Best Software for Swing Trading
- Winner: Autochartist Automatic Trade Identification
- Runner-Up: WealthCharts
Best Software for Trading Cryptocurrency
- Winner: Devexperts' DXtrade
Best Trading Technology
- Winner: GTN
- Runner-Up: Tickblaze
Best Venture Capital Firm
- Winner: Tribe Capital
- Runner-Up: BankTech Ventures
Breaking Barriers
- Winner: Gotrade
- Runner-Up: Apex Trader Funding
Emerging InsurTech
- Winner: Aspida
- Runner-Up: TruStage Payment Guard
Institutional Innovation
- Winner: Tipigo Insights
- Runner-Up: Quinn
Most Innovative ETF Company
- Winner: StockSnips
Most Innovative in Capital Markets
- Winner: GTN
- Runner-Up: OpenYield
Most Impactful Fintech Executive
- Winner: Anthony Denier
Peoples Choice
- Winner: NVSTly: Social Investing
Chairman’s Awards
Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Analysis Tool
- Winner: True Trading Group
Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Chat API
- Winner: FinChat
Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Finance Start-up
- Winner: WNSTN.ai
Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Research Platform
- Winner: Quasar Markets
Chairman’s Awards: Best AI Tool for Software Performance
- Winner: TurinTech AI
Chairman’s Awards: Best Backtesting Software
- Winner: FX Replay
Chairman’s Awards: Best Fraud Prevention Solution
- Winner: ID Dataweb
Chairman’s Awards: Best Gold Broker
- Winner: MultiBank Group
Chairman’s Awards: Best Hybrid Trading Solution
- Winner: Tickblaze
Chairman’s Awards: Best In Customer Loyalty
- Winner: Kartera
Chairman’s Awards: Best Shareholder Engagement Platform
- Winner: Tiicker
Chairman’s Awards: Best Stock Scanner
- Winner: WealthCharts
Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Democratizing Options Trading
- Winner: SensaMarket
Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Futures Education
- Winner: NinjaTrader
Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Futures Prop Trading
- Winner: Apex Trader Funding
Chairman’s Awards: Excellence in Holistic Trading Education
- Winner: Piranha Profits
Chairman’s Awards: Most Innovative Leveraged Issuer
- Winner: Microsectors
Chairman’s Awards: Most Innovative Options Brokerage
- Winner: Tradier
Chairman’s Awards: Most Innovative Prop Trading Firm 2024
- Winner: For Traders
Chairman's Awards: Best Software for Trading Futures
- Winner: Optimus Futures
Beyond the awards, the Benzinga Fintech Deal Day facilitated robust networking opportunities, panel discussions and collaborations, creating a space where fintech leaders could forge partnerships and exchange ideas.
For more information about future events, visit Benzinga Events.
