Indigenous Cannabis Summit: Experts To Discuss Hemp, PTSD And Sustainability

The Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association (ICIA) announced the agenda for its third annual National Indigenous Cannabis Policy Summit – the first gathering of cannabis advocates in Washington, D.C. following the 2024 election.

Hosted by ICIA, the summit will take place November 13-15 in Washington D.C. and will bring together Tribal leaders, elected and government officials, businesses, healthcare professionals as well as veterans and advocacy groups. The intention is to seek solutions to the most pressing cannabis-related challenges and opportunities facing Indigenous communities.

The conference includes educational opportunities hosted by Judge Mary Celeste of Denver, Dr. Sherman Hom, Dr. Joseph Rosado of International Medical Consultants, Shinnecock Nation tribal member Chenae Bullock, chairman Mike Fairbanks of the White Earth Reservation and more.

"This is a pivotal time for making change in the cannabis industry and creating sustainable opportunities for Indigenous communities," stated Rob Pero, founder of the ICIA and Wisconsin-based hemp company Canndigenous. "We're proud to use this platform to amplify some of the movement's most prominent voices, laying the groundwork for a more equitable future of cannabis policy."

Educational panels will also cover industrial hemp, including discussions on building with hempcrete, regulatory needs, and sustainable practices for long-term growth in the cannabis and hemp industries. Tribal leaders, healthcare professionals, and advocacy groups will participate, aiming to create actionable policy recommendations for the incoming federal administration.

Read Also: Hempcrete Project Gets $6.2M EPA Grant To Develop Eco-Friendly Construction Materials

Get Benzinga's exclusive analysis and the top news about the cannabis industry and markets daily in your inbox for free. Subscribe to our newsletter here. If you're serious about the business, you can't afford to miss out.

Discussing The Plant As A Whole

Sessions will address critical topics like the legal framework of hemp derivatives (CBD, Delta-8), health risks from improper cannabis cultivation and the connection between PTSD and endocannabinoid deficiency.

"The Summit isn't only about increasing accessibility to plant medicine, although that is a very important topic of discussion for this year's conference, which will be the largest convening of cannabis policy advocates in D.C. post-election," Pero said "We will also discuss longer term environmental sustainable practices that position Indigenous communities to diversify within an industry that is already federally legal and growing exponentially. The conference will discuss the plant as a whole, and help bring the conversation into context with actionable steps and case studies."

Other areas of exploration during the summit will include applying practical lessons from the gaming industry to the cannabis industry, the implications of cannabis rescheduling for business owners and patients, using data to drive policy and much more.

Founded in 2022, ICIA focuses on increasing accessibility to plant medicine and creating sustainable economic opportunities for Indigenous people through policy, programming and outreach initiatives.

Earlier this year, the association participated in the cannabis rescheduling public hearing, where members advocated for the "liberation of plant medicines and an end to patriarchal policies that disrupt sacramental, ceremonial and health sovereignty."

In August, ICIA announced it is expanding its global presence by participating in the inaugural Andean Hemp & Cannabis Trade Forum in Peru.

Read Next:

Photo: Courtesy of 24K-Production via Shutterstock