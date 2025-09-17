Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD announced on Tuesday that it will extend its global streaming footprint next month, bringing HBO Max to 14 additional Asia Pacific markets on October 15. The rollout includes Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Macau, Mongolia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, among others.

The expansion marks another step in Warner Bros. Discovery's push to scale its direct-to-consumer streaming service. HBO Max now consolidates the company's most valuable content brands under one platform, including HBO, Warner Bros. films, the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, Max Originals, and Discovery's nonfiction portfolio spanning TLC, Food Network, ID and HGTV.

Subscribers in the new markets will gain access to a broad slate of content ranging from blockbuster franchises to original programming. Flagship titles include Harry Potter, House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, The Penguin, and Superman. Reality and documentary fans will find series such as Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch and 90 Day Fiancé, while family offerings will feature Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes, and Adventure Time.

The launch comes ahead of the October 27 debut of IT: Welcome to Derry, a new HBO Original drama set in Stephen King's "IT" universe. Developed for television by Andy and Barbara Muschietti alongside Jason Fuchs, the series expands on the films IT and IT Chapter Two and stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk, Madeleine Stowe and Bill Skarsgård.

HBO Max will be offered with a redesigned interface and personalization tools. Subscribers will be able to create up to five profiles, save shows for later viewing, resume unfinished content, and download programming for offline access. The platform also includes a dedicated children's section with parental controls and curated age-appropriate content.

"Following successful launches in Australia and Europe earlier this year, the global expansion of HBO Max continues to bring unparalleled entertainment to more fans across the world," said JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming & Games at Warner Bros. Discovery. "By the end of the year, HBO Max will be available in more than 100 markets, with more to come in 2026, including major launches in Germany, Italy and the U.K."

From October 15, HBO Max will be available for subscription directly through hbomax.com as well as through select distribution partners, with additional details expected in the coming weeks.

The expansion underscores Warner Bros. Discovery's bid to secure a larger share of the increasingly competitive global streaming market, where scale, exclusive content, and regional availability remain key differentiators.

Price Action: WBD shares were trading lower by 1.53% to $17.97 premarket at last check Wednesday.

