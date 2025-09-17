Antalya,,Turkey,-,December,4,,2024:,Bitcoin,And,Cryptocurrency,Investment
September 17, 2025 7:25 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Ahead Of Pivotal FOMC Meeting

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are trading sideways on Wednesday morning as investors await the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$116,312.63
EthereumETH/USD$4,482.73
SolanaSOL/USD$234.29
XRPXRP/USD$3.01
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2652
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001297

Notable Statistics:

  • Coinglass data shows 101,290 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $214.12 million.    
  • SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $292.3 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs on Tuesday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net outflows of $61.7 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Poseidon said he plans to enter long positions if Bitcoin dips below $113,500 during the FOMC event. He marked $119,000 as strong resistance, expecting volatility on both sides, but doubts BTC will fall under $110,000, maintaining a bullish outlook overall.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez cautioned that long positions and open interest are building at resistance, raising the risk of a long squeeze. According to Coinglass, BTC open interest rose 2.4% in a single day, underscoring leverage buildup.

For Ethereum, Michael van de Poppe noted that the token is holding at a critical support zone. A bounce here would show strength, but if support fails, he's eyeing a lower demand area to buy the dip.

The Cryptomist highlighted the formation of an ascending triangle on Solana. A confirmed breakout could trigger long entries with targets near $260.

XRP has broken out and is retesting its breakout level as support, according to Nebraskangooner. If the retest holds, he expects a push toward $3.30 or higher.

Trader Tardigrade observed a clean inverse head and shoulders pattern on the Dogecoin/Bitcoin pair. With the breakout and retest confirmed, he's now weighing whether to swap some BTC for DOGE. In a community poll, 73% of Crypto Twitter favored the swap, while the rest still back Bitcoin as the stronger play.

Image: Shutterstock

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

