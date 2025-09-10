Paramount Marks Star Trek's 60th Anniversary With Rose Parade Debut, Starfleet Academy Series, Cruise Experience

Paramount Skydance Corp. PSKY is preparing a yearlong celebration for Star Trek's 60th anniversary in 2026, rolling out new shows, events and partnerships that highlight the franchise's enduring impact on popular culture.

A Celebration Built Around ‘Space For Everybody'

The anniversary plans were unveiled on Star Trek Day, marking 59 years since the original Gene Roddenberry series premiered in 1966.

Paramount described the milestone as a tribute to the franchise's core values, calling it a future of "HOPE, a future of EXPLORATION and a future where we rise to the challenge to BE BOLD."

The festivities will kick off with a Rose Parade float on New Year's Day in Pasadena, California, featuring symbols of unity, hope and exploration.

New Shows Expand The Star Trek Universe

Among the centerpiece projects is "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," set to debut on Paramount+ in early 2026.

The series will follow a group of cadets as they juggle training, friendships and rivalries while preparing to become Starfleet officers.

Academy Award winner Holly Hunter and actor Paul Giamatti are among the cast members, with a first look already teased at Comic-Con.

Paramount also announced "Star Trek: Scouts," the first preschool spinoff in the franchise.

The animated YouTube-first series follows three 8-year-old friends in training to become Starfleet explorers. The first two episodes of the 20-episode run are already available, with the remainder rolling out over the next year.

Another new addition is the scripted podcast "Star Trek: Khan," which explores the backstory of one of the franchise's most iconic villains. The first episode premiered on Star Trek Day, with weekly installments set to follow.

New Partnerships And Fan Experiences

In a major first, Paramount has partnered with Lego to create official Star Trek sets, a move aimed at expanding the brand's reach among younger fans and collectors.

A Star Trek 60th Anniversary Cruise will also launch in February 2026, promising "once-in-a-lifetime experiences" with franchise actors including William Shatner and Walter Koenig.

A Legacy That Endures

Since its 1966 debut, Star Trek has grown into a multibillion-dollar cultural phenomenon, spanning films, television spinoffs, video games and merchandise.

Fans, often known as Trekkies, continue to be drawn to the franchise's vision of a utopian future.

As Paramount put it in its anniversary announcement, the 60th milestone will honor "Space for Everybody," keeping Star Trek's message of inclusivity and exploration alive for longtime fans and new audiences alike — one of whom is also Amazon Inc. founder Jeff Bezos.

Price Action: Paramount shares rose 0.66% in Wednesday's pre-market session, per Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings show that PSKY maintains a consistent upward momentum across short, medium and long-term periods, with more detailed performance insights available here.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock