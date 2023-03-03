“Star Trek: Discovery,” a popular series on Paramount+, will end its interstellar journey with an epic fifth and final season in 2024.

What Happened: “Star Trek: Discovery” will bid farewell after Season 5. Paramount+, the American subscription video-on-demand service, postponed the last season of this epic series to 2024, as opposed to this year, as previously expected, reported Variety.

“I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is ending,” said series star and producer Sonequa Martin-Green. “65 episodes later, here’s to the entire company of ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly…”

Why It’s Important: "Discovery," which launched in 2017, has been the flagship contemporary "Star Trek" series. Apart from kicking off the rebooted "Star Trek" TV universe, it also paved the way for the popular spinoff "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the report noted.

According to the official summary, in season 5, the crew of the USS Discovery will embark on a perilous journey across the galaxy to unearth an ancient power. However, they will face fierce competition from dangerous adversaries who will do whatever it takes to seize the “deliberately hidden” power for themselves.

