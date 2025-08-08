It's A Bird, It's A Plane, It's A Superman Actor Joining ICE To Limit Immigrants Coming Into America

Actor Dean Cain, perhaps best known for playing Superman in the TV series "Lois & Clark," has gone from criticizing the new "Superman" film to becoming a recruiter for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What Happened: ICE is intensifying its recruitment efforts to hire new agents as the Trump administration ramps up immigration enforcement nationwide. While the government agency is drawing negative attention from "South Park," the recruitment of Cain could serve as an interesting timed play to attract new employees.

"JOIN ICE!! We need your help to protect," Cain captioned his recruitment video on X.

Cain has been making the rounds in several media interviews and said he plans on joining ICE, as reported by Variety.

"I put out a recruitment video yesterday, I'm actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer, I wasn't part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy. So now I've spoken with some officials over at ICE, and I will be sworn in as an ICE agent, ASAP," Cain said in a recent appearance on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Cain told host Jesse Watters that America is "built on patriots stepping up." The actor said joining ICE is "the right thing" to do.

"We have a broken immigration system. Congress needs to fix it, but in the interim, President Trump ran on this. He is delivering on this. This is what people voted for. It's what I voted for, and he's going to see it through, and I'll do my part and help make sure it happens."

In a recent profile with Variety, Cain was vocal about his support for President Trump and conservative values.

"I love President Trump. I've been friends with him forever."

Read Also: Donald Trump Jokes On ‘South Park’ Help Lift Viewership By 68%

Why It's Important: The timing of Cain being a recruiter for ICE comes with the new "Superman" movie from Warner Bros. Discovery WBD in theaters.

Cain said that Superman stood for "truth, justice and the American way," but added that there are rules to immigration in the United States.

"There have to be limits, because we can't have everybody in the United States. We can't have everybody, society will fail. So there have to be limits."

Cain called the new film "woke."

“How woke is Hollywood going to make this character?” Cain told TMZ. “How much is Disney going to change their Snow White? Why are they going to change their characters (to) exist for the times?”

Cain’s comments, reported by Variety, follow director James Gunn’s statement that Superman is an “immigrant that came from other places and populated the country” in the film, adding that the film represents “the story of America.”

“For Superman, it was ‘truth, justice, and the American way.’ Well, they dropped that…They came up with ‘truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.’ Changing beloved characters I don’t think is a great idea. If you want to create a new character go ahead and do that,” Cain also said.

The film grossed $125.0 million domestically in its opening weekend and has now grossed $322.0 million domestically and $562.7 million worldwide, as reported by BoxOfficeMojo. The film ranks third domestically and seventh worldwide for the 2025 box office gross.

Finding out that Cain was joining ICE and helping the agency recruit left some fans of the comic book character taken aback.

"Superman would be disappointed in you Dean," one user said, as shared by HuffPost.

Another user shared a famous picture of Superman telling students to welcome students from different races, religions and national origins.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock