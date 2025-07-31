Andreessen Horowitz Is Looking For Someone To Grow Its Podcast Network, Wait Until You Hear The Six Figure Salary They Are Offering

Andreessen Horowitz is searching for a leader to scale its podcast ambitions, posting a "podcast network lead" role on LinkedIn that would "drive the strategy, operations, and growth of a network of externally created but strategically aligned podcasts."

What Happened: The venture capital firm says the position will recruit independent hosts and help them expand and monetize audiences. The compensation highlights the stakes, the LinkedIn listing pegs the salary range at $364,000 to $424,000 annually.

A16z isn't starting from scratch. Its flagship "a16z Podcast" launched in 2014 and has since expanded into a slate of shows featuring partners, founders and experts.

New shows include "The Ben and Marc Show" and "Raising Health." The firm announced the a16z Podcast Network several years later, reflecting a long‑running strategy to publish directly rather than rely on traditional media.

See Also: ‘Go To Zero’: The Powerful Lesson Grant Cardone Learned From ‘Undercover Billionaire’

The hunt follows Andreessen Horowitz's hiring of podcast entrepreneur Erik Torenberg as a general partner to help guide media and network initiatives, and the acquisition of his Turpentine network this spring. It follows years of expansion under former Wired editor Sonal Chokshi, who’s been at A16z since 2014, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Why It Matters: The pitch meets audiences where they are. YouTube says more than 1 billion people consume podcasts on its platform each month, edging out rivals. The shift makes video‑led podcast networks more attractive to advertisers and creators alike.

The LinkedIn posting frames the role as building a network of "externally created" shows that remain "strategically aligned" with the firm, which is a template that could pull prominent voices under the a16z banner while preserving creative control.

Photo Courtesy: Stock-Asso on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: