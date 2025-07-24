Eliano A. Younes, a Palantir executive, humorously suggests hiring actress Sydney Sweeney as a model for Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, sparking an interesting conversation on X.

What Happened: On Thursday, Younes posted, “I am begging you to please hear me out,” suggesting that Palantir consider hiring Sydney Sweeney, who recently featured in American Eagle’s fall 2025 campaign. Younes posted a picture with caption “Hire Sydney Sweeney To Model Palantir Merch”

Why It Matters: The post follows a 23.84% after-hours surge in American Eagle's stock after a new ad campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney, sparking speculation that the retailer may be the next meme stock target. The suggestion by Younes, albeit humorous, highlights the potential impact of celebrity endorsements on stock performance.

Meanwhile, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares recently surged to a fresh all-time high, despite there being no company-specific news to lead the session. The tweet by Younes might spark speculation on the potential impact of a celebrity endorsement on Palantir’s stock.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Palantir in the 99th percentile for momentum and the 98th percentile for growth, reflecting its strong performance in both areas. Check the detailed report here.

