From 'Squid Game' Trials To Bridgerton Balls: Ex-Insider Says Netflix Is Quietly Building A Real-World Empire — A Disney-Style Ecosystem In The Works

According to a former Netflix Inc. NFLX executive, the company is now aiming for something bigger, which goes beyond the purview of legacy streaming.

Check out the current price of NFLX stock here.

What Happened: On Monday, AlphaSense, an expert network that connects subject-matter experts with investors and analysts, shared the transcript of one such conversation between a former Netflix executive and an analyst, discussing the streaming giant’s future.

The expert here highlighted the company’s foray into building a physical, or real-world empire, not unlike that of the Walt Disney Co. DIS with its theme parks, cruises, merchandise and more.

They cite the upcoming Netflix House, Squid Game trials, and Bridgerton-themed balls as more than just novelty, and a strategic bet on customer retention and diversified revenue streams.

See Also: Roundhill’s New ETFs Offer Weekly Income From Amazon, Meta, Netflix, And More

“This isn't just about buzz,” the expert explained. “It's a revenue stream, a retention play, and a way to deepen loyalty, more like Disney's ecosystem than HBO's content-first model.”

“One of the reasons why I think people love Netflix so much is because it actually almost has like a personality to it,” he says, pointing to how the company blends content with cultural relevance.

“For Squid Game we had something called the Squid Game trials where you could go and play six real-life Squid Game events in person,” the former exec said, using this as an example to illustrate the company’s efforts in translating its intellectual property into immersive events.

These experiences, including pop-up attractions, themed balls, and the upcoming Netflix House, are already being treated as a revenue stream. But more importantly, they're part of a long-game retention and brand strategy, they say.

The longer-term implication, he suggested, is that Netflix's value proposition is evolving. No longer just a streaming app, the company is building an ecosystem where screen content connects directly to physical consumer touchpoints, from branded experiences and immersive events to merchandise and more.

Why It Matters: Last month, Netflix’s Co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, stated that the company had pumped $125 billion into the U.S. economy from 2020 through 2024, citing over 900 productions and 140,000 jobs across all 50 states during these four years.

“People forget this is a real business,” he says, highlighting the sector’s overlooked economic clout when it comes to trade talks and federal policies.

When the company first announced its experiential entertainment venues last year, many experts and analysts saw it as something that would help save shopping malls in the U.S.

Price Action: Shares of Netflix were up 1.80% on Monday, trading at $1,253.54, and are up 0.60% after hours.

Netflix scores well across the board in Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, with a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term. Click here for deeper insights into the stock, its peers and competitors.

Loading... Loading...

Read More: