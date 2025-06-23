Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Netflix

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Netflix. Our analysis of options history for Netflix NFLX revealed 98 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 33 were puts, with a value of $2,212,866, and 65 were calls, valued at $7,813,270.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $2440.0 for Netflix, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Netflix stands at 451.81, with a total volume reaching 4,986.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Netflix, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $2440.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Netflix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $786.0 $776.05 $780.0 $500.00 $702.0K 53 15 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $139.6 $136.5 $137.29 $1280.00 $683.5K 59 50 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1235.85 $1229.4 $1231.66 $10.00 $369.4K 6.0K 6 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $780.0 $776.0 $780.0 $500.00 $234.0K 53 3 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $462.55 $460.0 $460.0 $1000.00 $230.0K 79 5

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Netflix, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Netflix

With a volume of 1,545,837, the price of NFLX is up 1.37% at $1248.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1445.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Netflix with a target price of $1425. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1500. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1450. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Pivotal Research keeps a Buy rating on Netflix with a target price of $1600. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1250.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Netflix with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.