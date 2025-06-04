Musician Taylor Swift celebrated a recent win with buying back her old albums previously owned outside of her control.

With the new ownership, streams of old Swift songs have soared, helping boost traffic for Spotify Technology SPOT.

What Happened: Swift fans are celebrating the news that she has the rights to all of her albums by listening to old songs, a move that could help her be the most-streamed artist on Spotify for a third straight year.

The original six Big Machine albums, once owned by Scooter Braun and later owned by Shamrock Holdings, have mostly been off limits for Swift fans, who were encouraged by Swift to not listen to or buy them.

Swift re-released several of her old albums under the "Taylor's Version" label, which included some previously unreleased songs along with re-recordings of songs from the albums. This allowed Swift to dilute the power of the old albums, then collect royalties and have ownership of the newly recorded songs.

After the singer’s announcement, streams of Swift's original Big Machine albums increased 110% to 430% per album, according to data from Luminate, as shared by Variety.

On Friday, Swift's entire catalog saw a 55.1% increase in plays compared to her daily average with 30.64 million streams in one day.

Per Spotify data, "Speak Now" was the biggest gainer with a 430% increase in global streams on Friday. "Taylor Swift" saw a 220% jump in global streams with "Reputation" ranking third, with Spotify streams up 160%.

Why It's Important: The early data from Spotify could suggest Swift's old albums could find their way back into the Billboard 200 chart.

Swift released six albums under Big Machine and re-recorded four of them. Since that time, Swift has released albums with Republic Records, which is a unit of Universal Music Group UMGNFUNVGY. Universal could also get a boost with overall listening of Swift songs up in recent days.

Spotify is likely a winner from the Swift news with fans flocking to the platform to quickly get access to all the singer's albums.

Swift was the top-streamed global artist and top-streamed artist in the U.S. in 2024. The singer had one song in the top 10 globally and three of the top 10 streamed albums globally, including number one, "The Tortured Poets Department"; number six, "1989 (Taylor's Version)" and number eight, "Lover."

For Spotify U.S. users, "The Tortured Poets Department" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" ranked first and 10th, respectively, for 2024 streaming.

SPOT Price Action: Spotify stock hit new 52-week highs of $708.19 on Wednesday before closing the trading session up 4.47% at $701.08. Spotify stock is up 56.7% year-to-date in 2025 and up over 114% in the last year.

Photo: Brian Friedman via Shutterstock