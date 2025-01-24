Bank Of Japan Raises Interest Rates To Pre-2008 Levels Amid Trump's Tariff Uncertainties

In a significant move, the Bank of Japan has hiked its interest rates to levels not seen since the global financial crisis of 2008 and in line with economists' expectations. This is the first such increase since July of last year.

What Happened: The Bank of Japan is optimistic that wage growth will sustain inflation around its 2% target, Reuters reported on Friday. The decision comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration, with potential tariff threats likely to keep policymakers vigilant.

At the end of a two-day meeting on Friday, the BOJ raised its short-term policy rate from 0.25% to 0.5%, a level not seen in Japan for 17 years. The decision, made by an 8-1 vote with board member Toyoaki Nakamura dissenting, underscores the central bank’s resolve to gradually elevate interest rates to around 1% – a level analysts believe will neither cool nor overheat Japan’s economy.

“The likelihood of achieving the BOJ’s outlook has been rising,” the central bank said in a statement, noting that many firms have indicated they will continue to steadily increase wages in this year’s annual wage negotiations.

Why It Matters: The Bank of Japan’s decision to raise interest rates is a significant development in the global financial landscape. The move indicates a level of confidence in the country’s economic stability and growth, despite potential external threats such as the new U.S. administration’s tariff policies.

The rate hike also suggests that the BOJ is confident in its ability to manage inflation and maintain economic balance. The central bank’s statement indicates that many firms are planning to continue increasing wages, which could help sustain inflation around the 2% target.

This development could have implications for other central banks and global markets, as they observe Japan’s approach to managing its economy amidst global uncertainties.

