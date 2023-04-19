First Horizon Q1 Highlights: Earnings & Revenue Miss Street View, Average Deposits Down Y/Y

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2023 5:53 AM | 1 min read
  • First Horizon Corporation FHN reported first-quarter 2023 revenues of $859.0 million, up 21% Y/Y, which missed the consensus of $879.2 million.
  • Net interest income increased to $688 million from $479 million, reflecting higher rates and loan balances. Net interest margin came in at 3.87% in Q1 compared to 2.37% a year ago.
  • Noninterest expense declined 3% y/y to $478 million.
  • The provision for credit losses was $50 million against a benefit of $40 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the impact of the challenging macroeconomic outlook. 
  • Adjusted net income increased 23% Y/Y to $259 million, with adjusted EPS of $0.45 coming below the consensus of $0.47.
  • The adjusted efficiency ratio was 52.95%, down from the year-ago period's 64.64%. 
  • Average loan and lease increased 7% Y/Y to $58.1 billion, with non-performing loans and leases rising to $424 million from $332 million in the prior-year period. 
  • Average deposits declined to $62.2 billion from $74.2 billion a year ago, with decreasing noninterest bearing deposits.
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.7%, up from 8.8% in the prior year. As of March 31, 2023, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was 10.4%, up from 10.0% in Q1 2022.
  • "Despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, we continue to grow deep client relationships across our 12-state footprint and in our specialty businesses.” stated Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President and CEO.
  • Price Action: FHN shares closed lower by 1.02% at $18.35 on Tuesday.

