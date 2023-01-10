- Inari Medical Inc NARI reported preliminary Q4 FY22 sales of $107-$108.0 million, up 12% sequentially and 29% year-over-year (at the midpoint of the range), above the consensus of $99.12 million.
- For FY22, the company reported preliminary revenue of $382.7-$383.7 million, up approximately 38% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $374.77 million.
- Inari ended 2022 with over 275 U.S. sales territories.
- "Our fourth quarter was successful and highly productive. We executed crisply across all five of our growth drivers and generated robust revenue growth," said Drew Hykes, CEO of Inari Medical.
- Inari provided financial guidance for FY23 revenue of $470 million to $480 million, reflecting growth of approximately 23% to 25% over 2022, well above the consensus of $450.75 million.
- Price Action: NARI shares are up 6.77% at $68.33 on the last check Tuesday.
