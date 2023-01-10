Inari Medical Shares Jump On Better Than Expected Interim Sales For FY22

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
January 10, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read
  • Inari Medical Inc NARI reported preliminary Q4 FY22 sales of $107-$108.0 million, up 12% sequentially and 29% year-over-year (at the midpoint of the range), above the consensus of $99.12 million.
  • For FY22, the company reported preliminary revenue of $382.7-$383.7 million, up approximately 38% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $374.77 million.
  • Inari ended 2022 with over 275 U.S. sales territories.
  • "Our fourth quarter was successful and highly productive. We executed crisply across all five of our growth drivers and generated robust revenue growth," said Drew Hykes, CEO of Inari Medical. 
  • Inari provided financial guidance for FY23 revenue of $470 million to $480 million, reflecting growth of approximately 23% to 25% over 2022, well above the consensus of $450.75 million.
  • Price Action: NARI shares are up 6.77% at $68.33 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Earnings MissesLarge CapNewsHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneralBriefswhy it's moving
View More Top Stories

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved