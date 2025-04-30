Honeywell International Posts Q1 Beat: Here's What Could Affect Performance In H2, Analyst Raises Price Target

Zinger Key Points
- Honeywell International posts solid quarterly results and raises its 2025 guidance.
- The company is preparing for tariff costs and demand risk in H2.
Honeywell International Inc's HON stock tanked even after the company reported on Tuesday better-than-expected quarterly results.
The company posted solid quarterly results and raised its 2025 guidance, despite a contingency contribution for net tariff costs and demand risk in the back half of the year, according to RBC Capital Markets.
The Honeywell International Analyst: Analyst Deane Dray maintained a Sector Perform rating, while raising the price target from $211 to $226.
The Honeywell International Thesis: The company reported its operating profits 4% higher than expectations, driven by a better-than-expected performance by Aero, Building Automation and ESS, Dray said in the note.
Honeywell International set its second-quarter outlook 4% ahead and raised its full-year earnings guidance despite a contingency of 18 cents per share, he added.
"The tariff contingency is a top-down view and there still has been no discernible falloff in demand or broad-based project delays/capex cuts," the analyst wrote.
Management confirmed a tax-free spinoff of Aero from Automation, Dray stated. It was also indicated that active share buybacks and further acquisitions, he added.
"China tariffs represent 60%-70% of tariff headwind, with the biggest hit to Industrial Automation," the analyst further wrote.
HON Price Action: Shares of Honeywell International had declined by 0.48% to $210.46 at the time of publication on Wednesday.
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
