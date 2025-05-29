Dell Q1 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Company Highlights 'Unprecedented Demand' For AI-Optimized Servers

Zinger Key Points
- Dell reports first-quarter revenue of $23.38 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $23.14 billion.
- Dell reports adjusted earnings of $1.55 per share, missing analyst estimates of $1.69 per share.
Dell Technologies Inc DELL reported financial results for the first quarter on Thursday after the bell. Here’s a rundown of the report.
Total revenue was up 5% year-over-year. Infrastructure Solutions Group revenue totaled $10.3 billion in the first quarter, up 12% year-over-year. Client Solutions Group revenue came in at $12.5 billion, up 5% year-over-year.
Cash flow from operations was $2.8 billion in the first quarter. Dell said it returned $2.4 billion to shareholders via share repurchases and dividends in the quarter. The company ended the period with $7.7 billion in cash and cash equivalents.
“We achieved first-quarter record servers and networking revenue of $6.3 billion, and we’re experiencing unprecedented demand for our AI-optimized servers,” said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and chief operating officer of Dell.
“We generated $12.1 billion in AI orders this quarter alone, surpassing the entirety of shipments in all of FY25 and leaving us with $14.4 billion in backlog.”
Guidance: Dell expects second-quarter revenue to be between $28.5 billion and $29.5 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.25 per share. Dell expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $101 billion to $105 billion and full-year adjusted earnings of $9.40 per share.
Dell’s management team will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to further discuss the quarter with investors and analysts.
DELL Price Action: Dell shares were up 4.16% in Thursday’s after-hours session, trading at $113.63 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Gabriel Pahontu/Shutterstock.
