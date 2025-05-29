May 29, 2025 10:34 AM 2 min read

Famous Footwear Parent Caleres Suspends Outlook On China Risk, Stock Plunges

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Caleres, Inc. CAL shares are trading lower after the company reported first-quarter FY25 results.

Revenues fell 6.8% year over year (Y/Y) to $614.2 million, missing the analyst consensus of $622.05 million.

Famous Footwear sales fell 6.3% Y/Y, with comparable store sales down 4.6% Y/Y. Brand Portfolio sales decreased 6.9% Y/Y in the quarter.

Also Read: Costco Wholesale Q3 Earnings Preview: Will Company Discuss Price Increases After Prior Trump Team Backlash?

The company’s gross margin rate contracted 150 basis points year over year to 45.4% and adjusted EBITDA fell to $28.7 million from $57.4 million a year ago quarter.

The adjusted EPS of 22 cents missed the consensus of 36 cents.

Jay Schmidt, president and CEO, said, “While our brands continue to resonate with consumers and both segments of our business gained market share in the period, our first quarter results fell short of expectations.”

“February sales were particularly weak, and although trends improved in March and April, overall performance was below plan. Furthermore, operating earnings were pressured by lower gross margins, increased reserves, and costs to cancel and move inventory.”

“In the near term, we are focused on controlling what we can control, including optimizing our sourcing strategy. Additionally, we expect to decrease SG&A by $15 million on an annualized basis through structural expense cuts,” he added.

In the quarter, Caleres returned 300,000 shares to shareholders at an average price of $16.81 per share.

Borrowings under the revolving credit facility totaled $258.5 million at the end of the period, up $67.5 million from the first quarter of 2024.

Caleres said it currently expects dollars sourced from China to be 10% or less by the second half of 2025.

Given the uncertainty in the environment, the company suspended guidance for the fiscal 2025 outlook.

During the fourth-quarter FY24 earnings call, the company guided FY25 net sales to decline by 1% to up 1%, with an EPS of $2.80 – $3.20.

Price Action: CAL shares are trading lower by 14.5% to $14.01 at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo by Helen89 via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CAL Logo
CALCaleres Inc
$14.22-13.2%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
8.13
Growth
84.76
Quality
Not Available
Value
94.32
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved