HP Inc HPQ reported second-quarter financial results Wednesday after the bell. Here’s a look at the key highlights from the period.

Q2 Earnings: HP reported second-quarter revenue of $13.22 billion, beating analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share, missing estimates of 80 cents per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

“In Q2, we delivered solid revenue growth, led by strong Commercial performance in Personal Systems and continued momentum behind our future of work strategy,” said Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP.

“While results in the quarter were impacted by a dynamic regulatory environment, we responded quickly to accelerate the expansion of our manufacturing footprint and further reduce our cost structure,” Lores noted.

Outlook: HP expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 68 cents to 80 cents per share versus estimates of 90 cents per share. The company also lowered its full-year adjusted earnings outlook from a range of $3.45 to $3.75 per share to a new range of $3 to $3.30 per share. Analysts had been anticipating full-year adjusted earnings of $3.49 per share.

HP noted that its outlook reflects the added cost driven by the current U.S. tariffs in place.

HP Price Action: HP shares were down 12.54% in Wednesday’s after-hours session, trading at $23.79 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: MacroEcon/Shutterstock.