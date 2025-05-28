May 28, 2025 10:41 AM 1 min read

These Analysts Boost Their Forecasts On Box Following Upbeat Q1 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Box, Inc. BOX posted better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its FY2026 guidance after Tuesday’s closing bell.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share, which beat the Street estimate of 26 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $276 million, which beat the consensus estimate of $274.8 million and is an increase over revenue of $264.66 million from the same period last year.

"We are at a pivotal moment in history where AI is revolutionizing work and business," said Aaron Levie, CEO of Box. "In this AI-first era, organizations are embracing this shift to stay competitive. At Box, we help businesses unlock value from their unstructured data with our Intelligent Content Management platform."

Box shares gained 18.4% to trade at $36.75 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Box following earnings announcement.

  • UBS analyst Taylor McGinnis maintained Box with a Buy and raised the price target from $37 to $40.
  • RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained the stock with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $21 to $24.
  • DA Davidson analyst Lucky Schreiner maintained Box with a Buy and raised the price target from $40 to $45.

Considering buying BOX stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
