Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Surge, But Lowers Outlook Despite Q1 Beat Due To Tariffs

Zinger Key Points
- Abercrombie & Fitch's Q1 EPS of $1.59 beat estimates of $1.40; sales rose 8% Y/Y to $1.10B, topping $1.08B consensus.
- The company lowered FY25 EPS forecast to $9.50–$10.50 (from $10.40–$11.40), factoring in $50M in tariff-related costs.
- Unlock your all-in-one trading dashboard with real-time alerts, rankings, and stock ideas—now 60% off for Memorial Day.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company ANF shares are trading higher premarket on Wednesday after the retailer reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.59, beating the street view of $1.40.
Quarterly sales of $1.1 billion outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.
The company reported net sales growth of 8% yearly (Y/Y), with comparable sales growth of 4% Y/Y.
Also Read: Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Slide As Tariff Concerns And Recession Fears Pressure Retail Sector: What’s Going On?
Abercrombie brand sales declined 4% year over year to $547.9 million. Hollister brand sales jumped 22% year over year to $549.4 million.
The company reported an operating income of $102 million, compared to $130 million last year. Operating margin as a percent of sales contracted to 9.3% from 12.7% last year.
Abercrombie CEO Fran Horowitz said the company remains “on offense and focused on top-line growth, store expansion, and investments in digital and technology that will enable sustainable long-term success.”
As of May 3, the company had:
- Cash and equivalents of $511 million
- Marketable securities of $97 million, and
- Inventories of $542 million.
Share Repurchase Authorization: The company bought back a $2.6 billion for approximately $200 million, with $1.1 billion remaining on the share repurchase authorization established in March 2025.
Outlook: The company expects second-quarter net sales growth in the range of 3% to 5% and EPS of $2.10-$2.30 vs consensus of $2.53.
Abercrombie & Fitch revised FY25 guidance for net sales growth to 3% to 6% (from 3% to 5% prior) and EPS to $9.50 to $10.50 (from $10.40 to $11.40) vs. street view of $10.75.
The guidance assumes existing U.S. import tariffs: 30% on Chinese goods and 10% on other global imports.
Despite mitigation efforts, the full-year outlook includes an estimated $50 million (100 basis points of net sales) in tariff expenses.
Price Action: ANF shares are up 25.3% at $96.68 premarket at the last check on Wednesday.
Read Next:
- US Stocks Likely To Open Lower Ahead Of Nvidia’s Q1 Earnings: ‘A New Modest Bear Market Is Now Underway,’ Says Expert
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.