Lightspeed Commerce Reports Q4 Results, Shares Slide

Lightspeed Commerce Inc LSPD shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected results for the fourth quarter. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Earnings: Lightspeed reported fourth-quarter revenue of $253.42 million, narrowly missing analyst estimates of $253.86 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 10 cents per share, missing estimates of 11 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 10% on a year-over-year basis as transaction-based revenue climbed 14% and subscription revenue grew 8%. Lightspeed ended the quarter with $558.5 million in cash and cash equivalents.

“With a strong financial foundation and our industry-leading commerce platforms, Fiscal 2026 will be dedicated to growing locations, expanding software revenue and enhancing Adjusted EBITDA profitability,” said Dax Dasilva, founder and CEO of Lightspeed Commerce.

Guidance: Lightspeed expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $285 million to $290 million versus estimates of $288.45 million. The company anticipates fiscal-year 2026 revenue growth of approximately 10% to 12%, with sales in the range of $1.185 billion to $1.206 billion versus estimates of $1.19 billion.

Lightspeed also noted that it expects gross profit growth of approximately 14% in fiscal-year 2026.

The company completed a share repurchase program during the quarter, buying back approximately 9.7 million shares. Lightspeed said it continued buying back stock subsequent to the quarter’s end, bringing total repurchases up to 18.7 million shares over the past 12 months as of April 1.

LSPD Price Action: Lightspeed shares were down 7.24% at $9.99 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

